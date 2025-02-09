NFL Insider Reveals The Latest On Browns’ Stance With Myles Garrett

The Cleveland Browns are adamant about not trading Myles Garrett.

The superstar defensive end made it clear that he wants to play elsewhere, publicly requesting a trade.

According to a report by Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, he still wants out.

Nevertheless, GM Andrew Berry hasn’t changed his mind about a potential trade:

“General manager Andrew Berry said recently the team won’t trade Garrett, and sources say their stance hasn’t changed. But Garrett made clear in his statement on Feb. 3 that he wants to continue his career elsewhere, setting up a standoff that could last weeks or even months,” Rapoport said.

There’s no need to get into a standoff with the player, as those have rarely gone in the team’s favor.

Of course, they should not reveal their intentions and make it appear that they have no other option but to trade him.

They should aim to maximize his value and increase his trade worth as much as possible.

Then again, they must also be careful not to overplay their hand and turn this into a months-long feud.

Now is the time to trade Garrett.

His trade value might continue to rise leading to the NFL Draft, but it might start to fall as soon as the draft is over.

Garrett might not be invested in playing for the team ever again, and once things reach that point, the players’ value starts to drop.

It’s a shame, and it’s too bad that things aren’t different.

But at this point, Garrett’s mind seems pretty made up, and we’ve rarely, if ever, seen players change their minds about these kinds of things.

