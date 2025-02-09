Ian Rapoport Has A Strong Belief About Nick Chubb’s Future

For the past two seasons, Browns running back Nick Chubb has had his year cut short due to injuries.

In 2023, Chubb suffered a major knee injury, one that required multiple surgeries and sidelined him for the majority of that season and part of the 2024 campaign.

When he returned last year, Chubb again could not finish the season due to a broken bone in his foot.

Although the second injury is not as severe as his first setback, some analysts have expressed concerns about the 29-year-old’s longevity in the NFL.

Chubb finished up his final season under contract, and he’s headed to free agency for the first time in his professional career.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport believes Chubb could return to Cleveland next year, expressing a strong belief that both parties want that outcome for the running back.

“We’re talking about one of the leaders of the Cleveland Browns, one of the better people in the community, someone who lifts the entire organization up. If there is any way possible for Nick Chubb to be back in Cleveland for some salary that is somewhere where he wants, I would expect it to happen just because of what he means to this team,” Rapoport said.

From Super Bowl Live with @MikeGarafolo: Reacting to the official activation of #Eagles edge Brandon Graham, plus looking at the future of #Browns RB Nick Chubb. pic.twitter.com/hsyjdNHlZF — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 8, 2025

Rapoport added that “a lot of parties” inside the Browns’ facility want Chubb to return in 2025, explaining that the runner has been with the team through both the good and bad times the franchise has experienced since 2018.

Chubb finished last season with 332 rushing yards on 102 carries, scoring three times on the ground.

He added 31 receiving yards on five catches and one touchdown through the air.

NEXT:

Analyst Predicts Favorable Outcome For Browns In Myles Garrett Saga