NFL Makes A Big Ruling On Rumored Browns QB

The Cleveland Browns have had a potentially difficult decision taken off the table twice in the past couple of weeks. Now, thanks to an NFL ruling, they will not have to decide on making a bid for controversial quarterback prospect Brendan Sorsby in a supplemental draft.

At first, it looked like Sorsby would play another season of college football in 2026. Then, the 22-year-old changed course and applied for the NFL supplemental draft, with his college eligibility in flux thanks to legal maneuverings involving his NCAA violation for gambling.

Now, according to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, the NFL has made a big ruling on the rumored Browns QB, saying it will not hold a supplemental draft at all this year.

“Just in: NFL is declining to hold a supplemental draft this summer, currently leaving the 2027 Draft as the only way for QB Brendan Sorsby to enter the NFL. A letter is being sent to Sorsby, and to all 32 NFL teams, to inform them of the league’s decision. The league continues to try to show it has little tolerance for gambling issues,” Schefter posted.

Just in: NFL is declining to hold a supplemental draft this summer, currently leaving the 2027 Draft as the only way for QB Brendan Sorsby to enter the NFL. A letter is being sent to Sorsby, and to all 32 NFL teams, to inform them of the league’s decision. The league continues… pic.twitter.com/1rwIunWLml — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 23, 2026

The NCAA ruled Sorsby ineligible for violating its rules on sports gambling, after an investigation revealed he placed thousands of wagers, including on Indiana football when he was a freshman there. He received an injunction that reinstated him for this season, but threats from the Big 12 about further legal action made him change his mind about staying at Texas Tech.

Sorsby was hopeful that his request to enter the NFL supplemental draft would be granted by the league. However, it decided that his application created “core game integrity issues,” according to a league source that spoke to ESPN.

In its letter to Sorsby, the NFL said his “petition … does not provide a basis for the League to alter those plans” and hold a supplemental draft. The league has not held one since 2019.

Sorsby’s representation has said it will pursue a resolution through the NFLPA. However, the union may also want to avoid the controversy attached to this matter and simply wait until he becomes eligible for the 2027 NFL Draft.

It was thought that Sorsby could be a potential bargain for a QB-needy team like the Browns, but now all of the league can put the questions surrounding him behind them until next spring.

NEXT:

Hanford Dixon Takes A Clear Stance About Brendan Sorsby