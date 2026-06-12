Andrew Berry Reveals The Two Questions Browns Ask About Brendan Sorsby

The Cleveland Browns had a very difficult decision taken off the table when a judge ruled that college quarterback prospect Brendan Sorsby can play this season after he was declared ineligible by the NCAA for betting on sports. Sorsby could have entered the NFL supplemental draft, where the Browns would have had to consider the value of selecting him.

Instead, that decision has been pushed down the road into the 2027 NFL Draft. There, the Browns will have to again consider the value Sorsby could bring to the franchise, weighed against the gambling addiction that drew the punishment that landed him in rehab.

Cleveland general manager Andrew Berry recently broke down the Browns’ view on Sorsby’s situation, and he named two major factors the organization would take into account.

“There are two questions I ask, because we’re all human. I’m sure everyone has made mistakes. No. 1, is it the bad person, or did they make a bad decision? And then the second piece is, what are they doing after the fact to correct the behavior? Is this a pattern of decision-making? If so, have they done something to stop the pattern, or is this an isolated incident? I think the most important thing in Brendan’s case is what he does from here. I think, probably, within society, so to speak, I think we could all stand to use a little bit more grace,” Berry said.

"There are two questions I ask because we're all human. No. 1, is it the bad person or did they make a bad decision. And then the second piece is, what are they doing after the fact to correct the behavior. I think, probably, within society so to speak, I think we could all stand… pic.twitter.com/8hpTCtI7DR — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) June 12, 2026

Like many teams in the NFL, the Browns are willing to overlook serious accusations and give players a second chance if they are able to contribute to the team. At the top of the list is quarterback Deshaun Watson, who was traded for in 2022 despite sexual assault allegations from his time with the Houston Texans that resulted in a lengthy NFL suspension before he ever played a game for the Browns. Now, Watson is in line to become Cleveland’s starting QB this season, with a contract extension not being ruled out.

That may have been seen as a lesson to avoid such troubled players, but just last year, the Browns selected running back Quinshon Judkins in the second round before he faced domestic violence allegations that eventually did not result in charges. It did, however, contribute to a brief delay in the start of his 2025 season.

In addition, Cleveland signed wide receiver Isaiah Bond after he fell out of the 2025 NFL Draft due to sexual assault allegations. A grand jury declined to pursue charges against him, and he is seen as one of the most improved Browns heading into this season.

An NCAA investigation revealed that Sorsby made almost $100,000 in bets on college sports, including 40 wagers on Indiana football when he was a freshman there. He recently completed a 35-day rehab program, and he was granted a temporary injunction to play his first season at Texas Tech after transferring from Cincinnati.

Sorsby is projected as a second- or third-round pick in the upcoming 2027 NFL Draft, which gives the Browns plenty of time to monitor this situation.

NEXT:

Analyst Believes Browns Will Make Surprising Move With Grant Delpit