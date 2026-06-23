Hanford Dixon Takes A Clear Stance About Brendan Sorsby

Monday was an important date for the NFL in general, and maybe for the Cleveland Browns in particular. June 22 was the deadline to declare for the league’s supplemental draft, an event that is expected to include controversial quarterback prospect Brendan Sorsby.

After being declared ineligible by the NCAA for betting on sports, Sorsby at first intended to play this season for Texas Tech and received a judge’s ruling that would allow him to do so. But after the Big 12 threatened further legal action that could put his 2026 status in jeopardy, Sorsby reconsidered and applied to start his NFL career right away.

Based on their dubious quarterback situation, the Browns have been linked to Sorsby throughout the process, though they have reportedly decided not to pursue him. Now, with the supplemental draft to be held before July 16, the bidding process is expected to begin soon.

With that in mind, Browns legend Hanford Dixon is taking a clear stance about Sorsby, saying the “last thing we need” is to add another quarterback to their already crowded mix.

“The last thing I think we need is to add another quarterback to the quarterback room. Let’s see what we got with these guys, [Deshaun] Watson, [Shedeur] Sanders. We got Taylen Green. This kid has some hope. We gotta bring him along. The last thing we need to do is add another quarterback to the quarterback room, but who knows what Andrew Berry is gonna do but Andrew Berry?” Dixon said.

The Browns have too many cooks in the kitchen WITHOUT adding Brendan Sorsby. #DawgPound "The last thing I think we need is to add another quarterback to the quarterback room." – @HanfordDixon29 https://t.co/hWOipPK8o9 pic.twitter.com/eK9HPLvozz — BIGPLAY Cleveland (@BIGPLAYcle) June 22, 2026

The NFL can reject Sorsby’s application to be included in the supplemental draft, which it could base on his gambling history. The NCAA investigation revealed that the 22-year-old placed thousands of bets on college sports, including on Indiana football when he was a freshman there.

According to NBC Sports, the NFL is expected to release a memo with the names of the players who will be included in the supplemental draft pool in the coming days. After that, teams will present round-based bids, and if they are awarded any player, they will forfeit the corresponding round selection in the 2027 NFL Draft.

There is still a chance that Sorsby will not be included, which will likely draw a legal challenge. It is also possible that the NFL will suspend Sorsby after he is drafted, based on the actions that led him to rehab for a gambling addiction.

Even though he could be a bargain for a QB-needy team like the Browns, it seems that he would be more trouble than he’s worth for the franchise, now and in the future.

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Analyst Raises Question About Shedeur Sanders' Future In Cleveland