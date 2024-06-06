Nick Chubb Gives Honest Answer To Minkah Fitzpatrick’s Role In His Injury

The debate raged on for weeks after Browns running back Nick Chubb suffered a season-ending left knee injury when Cleveland played the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 2.

Analysts and fans around the country discussed Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick’s hit on Chubb – a direct shot to his knee with his helmet – with some accusing the Pittsburgh player of a dirty hit on the running back.

For the first time since the injury, Chubb addressed the media after the Browns’ ninth OTA practice.

In a video shared by analyst Daryl Ruiter, Chubb gave an honest answer about the hit that ended his season and caused a second major injury in his left leg.

“I don’t think it was a dirty hit at all; I’m not blaming him,” Chubb said about the Week 2 play involving Fitzpatrick.

#Browns RB Nick Chubb spoke for the first time since suffering a devastating knee injury in Week 2 at Pittsburgh today. pic.twitter.com/ojgIOggh82 — Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) June 5, 2024

Chubb said that the hit below to his knee was “a part of the game,” admitting he had moved on from the incident now.

The running back added that the hit occurred quickly, and the following two weeks were “blurry,” Chubb said.

Chubb has spent several months rehabbing the injury, preparing to play again during the 2024 NFL regular season.

Later in the video, Chubb explained that he was happy with where he stood in the recovery process, noting he was “where I need to be.”

The injury was the second for Chubb’s left knee as the running back previously experienced this during his college career at Georgia.

Chubb returned from that 2015 injury to rush for more than 1,100 yards and notch his highest rush attempt mark in college in 2016.

NEXT:

David Njoku Charity Softball Event Confirms Interesting NFL Star