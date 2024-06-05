David Njoku Charity Softball Event Confirms Interesting NFL Star

For the first time, Browns tight end David Njoku will host the annual celebrity softball contest in Cleveland on Saturday, June 8.

The latest star confirmed to participate in this charity event may be the largest non-Browns athlete confirmed to participate in this game.

And he’s a Cleveland native to boot.

The Lake County Captains – the High-A Cleveland Guardians affiliate serving as the event’s hosts – announced on Twitter that Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce would return to his hometown to play in the charity softball game.

— Lake County Captains (@LCCaptains) June 5, 2024

Kelce wrapped up his 12th season in the NFL in February, winning his third Super Bowl championship with the Chiefs this season.

The tight end is considered to be one of the best in the game.

Kelce has hauled in 907 receptions for 11,382 yards and 74 touchdowns during his near-certain Hall of Fame career.

The charity event will host over a dozen current Browns players, including fan favorites like Nick Chubb and Grant Delpit.

Njoku is hosting this charity event to benefit multiple organizations in and around Cleveland.

For his first run serving as the host of the event, Njoku told WEWS he cast a large net to attract as many big names as possible.

“So I’m shooting everywhere, just all my high-profile friends that can make a big impact if they do come,” Njoku said

Last year, cornerback Greg Newsome hosted the softball game, and former wide receiver Jarvis Landry did the same when he was a member of the Browns.

