One Analyst Is Pointing Out Something Interesting About Taylen Green

For a team with as many questions at quarterback as the Cleveland Browns have seemingly every year, it’s a wise move to take a shot on a high-upside dynamic talent like Taylen Green. GM Andrew Berry brought him aboard in the sixth round of the 2026 draft, and while he likely won’t factor into the equation in the next year or two, he will be an intriguing side project for Todd Monken to develop over the next few years.

Until the Browns have their obvious long-term solution at QB, it’s wise to keep taking shots on talents like Green. The shots may not stop there with Brendan Sorsby recently entering the supplemental draft, but for now, the QB room is full and Green is going to have plenty of opportunities to grow within this organization.

Ralph Russo of The Athletic recently pointed out one disturbing development from Green’s college career. It shouldn’t worry Browns fans too much since Arkansas had one of the worst defenses in college football, but Green’s college career ended on a ten-game losing streak.

“If you go all the way back to April, Taylen Green got drafted in the sixth round after losing his final 10 games,” Russo posted.

Got it!

If you go all the way back to April, Taylen Green got drafted in the sixth round after losing his final 10 games. https://t.co/CXvaTltgun — Ralph D. Russo (@ralphDrussoATH) June 17, 2026

Arkansas didn’t win a game in SEC play and surrendered a hideous 38.5 points per game over that losing skid. The offense under Green still scored a solid 32.9 points per game last year, so it’s not as if Green had a bad season or was solely responsible for all those losses.

It’s not ideal, but it’s not a concern. Arkansas was overmatched week after week and Green had some outstanding performances against some of the best teams in the country, most notably against No. 4 Texas A&M when he went off for 341 total yards and five touchdowns.

The next year or two should be strictly for Green’s development, though it would be fun to see if Monken cooks up a few packages specifically for him to provide a little explosiveness as a rookie.

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Former Player Thinks We'll See More Of One Browns Rookie Than Expected