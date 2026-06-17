Draft Expert Makes A Case For Browns To Consider Brendan Sorsby

If Brendan Sorsby enters the NFL after an upcoming supplemental draft, he will arrive with plenty of questions about his future. The young college star is currently under a cloud of controversy after admitting to a gambling issue and seeking help. Some people have said the Cleveland Browns should take a run at Sorsby, although others feel he isn’t worth the hassle.

Speaking on 92.3 The Fan, Dane Brugler said the Browns should at least consider Sorsby, who could be “worth the squeeze” for a team that needs a reliable future at quarterback.

“There’s a time crunch here. It’s not like we have all of the fall for scouts to go on to campus and get the details. I think that’s working against Brendan, too, the time crunch that teams have. You could look at the Jets, the Cardinals, even the Browns as teams that you could make a case if he’s there in the supplemental draft, the juice might be worth the squeeze at that point,” Brugler said.

"There's a time crunch here. It's not like we have all of the fall for scouts to go on to campus and get the details… You could look at the Cardinals, Jets, the Browns that if he's there at a certain point, the juice might be worth the squeeze." 📞@dpbrugler on the unique… pic.twitter.com/PtWnikqzUY — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) June 17, 2026

Brugler reminded listeners that Sorbsy’s gambling problems seem to be in the rearview mirror, and he is getting the help that he needs. He shouldn’t have to be held back by the mistakes he made for the rest of his life.

However, the Browns have already had to work through bringing in a polarizing QB, and they may not want to go through the criticism and media circus again.

Of course, there is another reason why the Browns may pass on Sorsby. They are currently weighing the futures of both Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders at quarterback, and they may feel confident about what those two will deliver in 2026. Simply put, they may not feel the need for yet another member in the quarterback room.

Yes, it would complicate the already-dramatic battle for QB, but it could eventually give Cleveland more help.

Even with his baggage, he has a lot of potential, and it sounds like his troubled past is behind him.

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