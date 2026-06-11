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One Browns QB Finished Minicamp Strong On Thursday

Jimmy Swartz
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One Browns QB Finished Minicamp Strong On Thursday
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns wrapped up mandatory minicamp on Thursday with the quarterback competition still very much unsettled, and Deshaun Watson made sure he had the last word on the matter. After Shedeur Sanders owned the headlines on day one and the two quarterbacks split reps throughout the week, Watson closed out the three-day session with his best performance of minicamp and gave Todd Monken plenty to think about before training camp opens in July.

ESPN Cleveland tracked every rep from the final day of minicamp.

Watson went 14 of 18 with two touchdowns and no interceptions on Thursday, splitting the first team reps with Sanders while finishing minicamp on a strong note. Sanders went 10 of 13 with no touchdowns and no interceptions in his own work. Dillon Gabriel had his best day of the week going 5 of 6 with a touchdown.

The two touchdowns were the story of the day for Watson. He connected with Luke Floriea on back-to-back touchdown passes during 11-on-11 team drills.

He threw an interception on day two that was the one blemish on an otherwise solid week, and responding on the final day with two touchdowns and a clean stat line shows a level of mental resilience and bounce back ability that this coaching staff has to appreciate.

The three day minicamp picture paints a genuinely competitive situation when you look at the full body of work.

The competition now shifts to training camp where the pads come on, contact enters the equation, and the real evaluation begins.  Watson told reporters this week he feels 100 percent healthy for the first time since his shoulder injury in 2023, which means the version of him that closed out minicamp with back-to-back touchdown throws may be the closest thing to the real Watson that Cleveland has seen in three years.

Browns fans are going to be watching every single rep when camp opens. This competition is far from over.

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Jimmy Swartz
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Jimmy Swartz
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Owner and Founder of BrownsNation.com. Born and raised in Ohio and a lifelong Cleveland Browns fan, I understand the passion, frustration, and [...]

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