One Browns WR Is Outperforming Expectations And It’s Not A Rookie

The rookie wide receivers have dominated the headlines all spring, and rightfully so given what KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston have shown in their first taste of professional football. But according to one Cleveland insider who has been watching practice closely, there is a 2nd year player quietly outshining all of them, and his name keeps getting overlooked in the conversation.

Lance Reisland joined 92.3 The Fan and made it clear that Isaiah Bond has impressed him the most this offseason.

“Isaiah Bond has been outstanding. He comes in these minicamps in the spring, he looks physically bigger, but he’s still running the way he always has. Now he has the full route tree. All these receivers have been very, very impressive. For me, because I had an idea of what Concepcion was going to be and I had an idea of what Boston was going to be. They’re as good as advertised. The guy who’s been super impressive to me is Isaiah Bond. He is really turning himself into an NFL receiver,” Reisland said.

"Isaiah Bond has been outstanding. I had an idea of what Concepcion was going to be…what Boston was going to be. They're as good as advertised. The guy who's been super impressive to me is Isaiah Bond." 🚨 @LanceReisland to @VulinecJake on his observation of the #Browns WRs… pic.twitter.com/fm1K61ABg5 — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) June 17, 2026

Bond was always known for his speed coming out of college, where he ran a blazing 4.39 second 40 yard dash at the combine. Speed alone can get a receiver on the field, but it rarely sustains a long career at the position. Adding size while maintaining that same explosiveness is exactly the kind of offseason transformation that turns a situational weapon into a complete receiver capable of winning in more ways than one.

Bond’s rookie season produced modest numbers, 18 receptions for 338 yards and an 18.8 yards per catch average across 16 games, output that reflected his limited opportunities rather than his actual ability. With Concepcion and Boston commanding plenty of the spotlight as the new draft additions, Bond quietly putting together this kind of spring is the type of story that tends to get buried until it shows up in production once the season starts.

The Browns’ receiver room is suddenly one of the deepest and most competitive groups on the roster, and that competition appears to be pushing every player in that room to elevate their game. If Reisland’s evaluation holds up once training camp arrives, Bond may end up being one of the more pleasant surprises on this entire offense in 2026.

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