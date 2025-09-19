Packers Coach Uses 2 Words To Describe Myles Garrett

Myles Garrett stands as Cleveland’s defensive cornerstone and one of the NFL’s most disruptive forces.

The Browns’ star pass rusher commands double teams and forces opposing offensive coordinators to completely redesign their blocking schemes.

His explosive first step and relentless motor have established him as a game-changing presence capable of single-handedly shifting momentum.

As Cleveland prepares for their Week 3 matchup against the undefeated Green Bay Packers, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur used two words to describe Garrett.

“He’s a game-wrecker,” Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said of Garrett. “You’ve got to be really intentional about what you’re trying to get done because if you have a bad matchup, forget about it. This guy can make it ugly in a hurry, so you’ve got to be really conscious of where he is aligning, first of all, but also what you’re asking your guys to do.”

The Packers face the daunting task of containing a defender who leads the league with six tackles for loss through two games.

He also shares the NFL lead with 3.5 sacks, terrorizing quarterbacks and offensive lines alike.

Garrett’s rare combination of speed and power creates constant problems for opposing offenses.

When combined with Cleveland’s aggressive front seven and the emergence of Mason Graham, the Browns’ defense presents a formidable challenge.

Green Bay’s task becomes even more complicated with injuries to offensive linemen Zach Tom and Aaron Banks, limiting their protection options.

Garrett’s consistent production and professional approach have earned respect throughout the league.

Green Bay enters Sunday’s contest knowing they must account for Garrett on every snap or risk watching their offensive game plan crumble.

