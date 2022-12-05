Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / PFF Reveals Highest Graded Browns Players Against Texans

PFF Reveals Highest Graded Browns Players Against Texans

By

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns hands the ball off to Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns during the second quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Houston, Texas.
(Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns are getting their grades from Pro Football Focus after their Sunday victory against the Houston Texans.

With the game being an odd one, fans are interested in how PFF is grading players from the Browns roster.

So which players are getting the highest grades from PFF with their Sunday afternoon performance?

 

PFF Gives Four Browns Players A Grade Of 80+

With PFF tweeting out their grades on six players from the Browns roster, four of them got grades above 80.

While Nick Chubb and Pharoh Brown both tie for fifth with a 76.4 grade, it’s Joel Bitonio who shines.

The veteran offensive lineman came out on top with a grade of 86.

His play on the line gave the Browns offense plenty of chances to make plays.

Other names to make the list are Tony Fields II (81.6), Greg Newsome II (81.1), and Alex Wright (81.0).

With Fields, he makes the list for his 16-yard interception return for a touchdown.

His interception for a touchdown was a nail in the coffin of the Texans, as it gave the Browns a 24-8 lead.

While Newsome makes the list with a grade of 81.1, he could have been higher if he didn’t drop a potential game changing interception.

However, he was solid with his tackles and did well defending against the pass.

While these players made their marks, so did Wright.

His four combined tackles, and one pass deflected, were helpful for the Browns.

While most of the offense got lower grades, the defense and their players were shining lights for the team during the game against the Texans.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More News

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns gestures while running off the field following his team's 27-14 win over the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Houston, Texas.

Projecting The Browns Final Games Of The Year

46 mins ago

New York Jets v Cleveland Browns

Fans React To Sione Takitaki News

1 hour ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns attempts a pass during the first quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Houston, Texas.

2 Reasons Not To Be Worried About How Deshaun Watson Looked

4 hours ago

Greg Newsome II #20 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates with Donovan Peoples-Jones #11 of the Cleveland Browns after Peoples-Jones' punt return for a touchdown during the second quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Houston, Texas.

Donovan Peoples-Jones Shined In Sunday's Browns Victory

9 hours ago

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns encourages his team against the Jacksonville Jaguars during a football game at TIAA Bank Field on August 12, 2022 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Kevin Stefanski Gives Victory Speech After Texans Win

10 hours ago

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks onward during the first quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Houston, Texas.

Kevin Stefanski Makes His Thoughts On Deshaun Watson Very Clear

10 hours ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns attempts a pass during the first quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Houston, Texas.

Deshaun Watson Reveals How He Felt During Sunday's Game

22 hours ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (12/5/22)

11 hours ago

Cleveland Browns v Houston Texans

Jakeem Grant Reacts To DPJ TD

22 hours ago

Denzel Ward #21 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after his fumble recovery for a touchdown during the third quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Houston, Texas.

Studs & Duds From Browns’ Win Over Texans

24 hours ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns calls a play during the third quarter against the Houston Texans during the third quarter at NRG Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Houston, Texas.

Grading Deshaun Watson's First Game With Browns

1 day ago

Denzel Ward #21 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates with Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah #28 of the Cleveland Browns after Ward's fumble recovery for a touchdown during the third quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Houston, Texas.

Browns Had An Incredible Stat In Win Versus Texans

1 day ago

Tony Fields II #42 of the Cleveland Browns intercepts a pass, which he would return for a touchdown, during the fourth quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Houston, Texas.

3 Things We Learned In Browns' Win Over Texans

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns v Houston Texans

Fans React To Browns Win Over Texans

1 day ago

Joshua Dobbs #15 of the Cleveland Browns throws the ball during warmups before the game against the New York Jets at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Broncos Workout Former Browns QB

1 day ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns reacts during Browns OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 25, 2022 in Berea, Ohio.

Deshaun Watson Posts Hype Video In Return

1 day ago

Las Vegas Raiders v Cleveland Browns

2 Browns That Could Have A Big Game Against Texans

1 day ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (12/4/22)

2 days ago

Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns plays against the Houston Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 19, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. Cleveland won the game 31-21.

Cleveland Browns Vs. Houston Texans Score Predictions

2 days ago

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns watches his team during the second quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

2 Keys To A Browns Victory Over Texans

2 days ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns reacts before a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Myles Garrett Gives His Thoughts On Deshaun Watson

2 days ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (12/3/22)

2 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns throws a pass during a practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 23, 2022 in Berea, Ohio.

2 Players That Should Thrive With Deshaun Watson At QB

3 days ago

Amari Cooper #2 of the Cleveland Browns looks on before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Amari Cooper Comments On Deshaun Watson's Return

3 days ago

Projecting The Browns Final Games Of The Year

No more pages to load