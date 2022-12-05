PFF Reveals Highest Graded Browns Players Against Texans

The Cleveland Browns are getting their grades from Pro Football Focus after their Sunday victory against the Houston Texans.

With the game being an odd one, fans are interested in how PFF is grading players from the Browns roster.

So which players are getting the highest grades from PFF with their Sunday afternoon performance?

PFF Gives Four Browns Players A Grade Of 80+

With PFF tweeting out their grades on six players from the Browns roster, four of them got grades above 80.

Highest graded Browns in Week 13 win vs Texans: 🥇 Joel Bitonio – 86.0

🥈 Tony Fields II – 81.6

🥉 Greg Newsome II – 81.1

4️⃣ Alex Wright – 81.0

5️⃣ Nick Chubb – 76.4

5️⃣ Pharaoh Brown – 76.4 pic.twitter.com/MYxbDVrRYL — PFF CLE Browns (@PFF_Browns) December 5, 2022

While Nick Chubb and Pharoh Brown both tie for fifth with a 76.4 grade, it’s Joel Bitonio who shines.

The veteran offensive lineman came out on top with a grade of 86.

His play on the line gave the Browns offense plenty of chances to make plays.

Other names to make the list are Tony Fields II (81.6), Greg Newsome II (81.1), and Alex Wright (81.0).

With Fields, he makes the list for his 16-yard interception return for a touchdown.

His interception for a touchdown was a nail in the coffin of the Texans, as it gave the Browns a 24-8 lead.

While Newsome makes the list with a grade of 81.1, he could have been higher if he didn’t drop a potential game changing interception.

However, he was solid with his tackles and did well defending against the pass.

While these players made their marks, so did Wright.

His four combined tackles, and one pass deflected, were helpful for the Browns.

While most of the offense got lower grades, the defense and their players were shining lights for the team during the game against the Texans.