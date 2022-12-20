Browns Nation

PFF Reveals It’s Highest Graded Browns From Saturday’s Game

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns huddles with his team during the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 17, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

Saturday was a great night for several players on the Cleveland Browns roster.

These players were game changers and led the way for the team to claim a victory over the Baltimore Ravens.

Their hard work is seeing Pro Football Focus grading their play from Saturday’s game.

So which player from the Browns got the highest grade from PFF?

 

John Johnson III Nabs PFF’s Highest Grade In Saturday’s Victory

With nine total tackles, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovered, John Johnson III got the highest grade in the Browns vs. Ravens game.

His 93.1 grade from PFF edged out defensive teammate Denzel Ward, who had a critical interception during the game.

While Ward made a huge play himself, he only got a 90.7 grade from PFF.

However, he was the only other Browns player to get a grade of 90+.

With everything the defense did in their victory over the Ravens, it’s clear why these players are getting top honors.

But they also need to step up on offense, as the list shows the highest-graded offensive player being offensive lineman Joel Bitonio.

While he makes the list, his grade is 79.7, which is lower than he’s accustomed to having during a game.

However, the Browns should enjoy these high numbers from their defensive players.

With fans wanting these players to do something this season, their performance and grading show how they are living up to those demands.

Now Johnson and Ward need to keep performing at this level to close out their 2022 NFL season.

