Report: Browns, Jaguars Discussing Blockbuster Draft Trade

For the past month or so, insiders have linked the Cleveland Browns to Travis Hunter.

Most reports have them taking the Colorado star WR/DB with the No. 2 pick and then using him full-time on offense and sparingly on defense.

Others believe they could take Abdul Carter to pair him with Myles Garrett instead.

Now, there’s another possibility.

According to a report by Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, the Jacksonville Jaguars are trying to move up to No. 2.

“If [the Jacksonville Jaguars] stick at 5, I would expect an offensive player [because] they have an offensive head coach, but what if they don’t?” Rapoport said. “My understanding is, at least in the realm of conversation, is the Jacksonville Jaguars going from (no.) 5 to (no.) 2. The Cleveland Browns have no. 2, but what if the Jaguars go from five to two and trade up for [Travis Hunter]? It would cost a lot, and it would be a big, bright, shiny object in Jacksonville—let the Cleveland Browns collect some picks, continue to build their team.”

From The Insiders on @NFLNetwork: More discussion of the #Jaguars potentially making a bold move, one that would shake up the Draft in a major way. pic.twitter.com/iIoGuGEZNI — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 23, 2025

While they claimed that it would most likely take a Godfather-type offer for the Browns to move down three spots, the Jaguars have more than enough draft capital to make a convincing case.

They have the No. 5 pick, and they could also include the No. 36 pick and most likely a first-rounder in next year’s draft as well.

The Jaguars have a new GM in James Gladstone, and he comes from a Los Angeles Rams franchise that has never hesitated to be aggressive and pull the trigger in the NFL Draft.

This will be the first year of a new brass, so it would make sense for them to try to make a statement and get things started with a bang.

The Browns could still get a very good player at No. 5.

With Hunter and Carter most likely gone, they could potentially take Shedeur Sanders, Will Campbell, Armand Membou, or maybe even Ashton Jeanty.

Whether they will end up trading down and missing on a seemingly generational prospect like Hunter remains to be seen.

