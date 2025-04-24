Browns Nation

Thursday, April 24, 2025
Report: Browns, Jaguars Discussing Blockbuster Draft Trade

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

 

For the past month or so, insiders have linked the Cleveland Browns to Travis Hunter.

Most reports have them taking the Colorado star WR/DB with the No. 2 pick and then using him full-time on offense and sparingly on defense.

Others believe they could take Abdul Carter to pair him with Myles Garrett instead.

Now, there’s another possibility.

According to a report by Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, the Jacksonville Jaguars are trying to move up to No. 2.

While they claimed that it would most likely take a Godfather-type offer for the Browns to move down three spots, the Jaguars have more than enough draft capital to make a convincing case.

They have the No. 5 pick, and they could also include the No. 36 pick and most likely a first-rounder in next year’s draft as well.

The Jaguars have a new GM in James Gladstone, and he comes from a Los Angeles Rams franchise that has never hesitated to be aggressive and pull the trigger in the NFL Draft.

This will be the first year of a new brass, so it would make sense for them to try to make a statement and get things started with a bang.

The Browns could still get a very good player at No. 5.

With Hunter and Carter most likely gone, they could potentially take Shedeur Sanders, Will Campbell, Armand Membou, or maybe even Ashton Jeanty.

Whether they will end up trading down and missing on a seemingly generational prospect like Hunter remains to be seen.

Ernesto Cova
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

