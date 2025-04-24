Browns Met With All-SEC OL Prospect Last Week

As anticipation builds across the football world, the NFL Draft landscape is taking shape with several intriguing storylines.

The Tennessee Titans sit in the driver’s seat with the coveted first overall pick, while the Cleveland Browns hold the second selection and a total of ten picks to address their various roster needs.

The Browns face critical decisions that will shape their future.

Will they take the straightforward approach of grabbing an offensive playmaker early, then targeting a quarterback prospect, before addressing the trenches? Or might they prioritize differently, weighing needs at running back, defensive tackle, and across the offensive line?

Recent developments suggest the Cleveland Browns are doing their homework on offensive line prospects. KPRC 2’s Aaron Wilson shared the update of a significant pre-draft meeting:

“Missouri @MizzouFootball second-team All @SEC offensive lineman Cam’ron Johnson (Shadow Creek) meets today with #Bears last week met with #Browns lot of interest from #Chiefs before and after their local prospect day, per league source.” Wilson wrote.

Johnson’s credentials speak for themselves.

The Missouri senior earned his way onto the Coaches All-SEC team for 2024, establishing himself as one of the conference’s premier offensive linemen. Such recognition rarely comes without the skill set to back it up.

For Cleveland, adding Johnson could represent more than just another draft pick. His arrival would immediately bolster both the pass protection schemes and run-blocking capabilities—two areas where consistent performance can transform an offense.

Beyond the physical tools Johnson brings to the field, his leadership qualities and football intelligence could provide stability to a Browns offensive line in transition.

The meeting signals Cleveland’s thorough approach to the draft process. Browns fans can take comfort in knowing their front office is leaving no stone unturned in their preparation.

NEXT:

Browns Predicted To Make 'Shocking' Pick At No. 2