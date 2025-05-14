Roger Goodell Sends Positive Message About New Browns Stadium

For years, Cleveland Browns fans have dreamed about a new stadium.

Finally, that wish might come true.

According to a report by Cleveland.com, Browns owner Jimmy Haslam and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell met with Gov. Mike DeWine and other state representatives as part of the team’s lobbying effort to obtain more funds for the stadium project in Brook Park.

Goodell claimed that the conversations had been positive and encouraging so far:

“There’s very strong leadership on the state level and a focus, determination to get this done, which I think is extraordinary opportunity for the state, for the community of Brook Park, and I think the NFL and the Browns,” Goodell said.

The Browns turned to the Commissioner for help as the Ohio Senate discussed a new state budget that might include a cap on monetary contributions for stadiums for the Cincinnati Bengals and Browns.

The new enclosed stadium has been in the works for quite a while now, and it has been a subject of debate.

Some fans believe that getting a roofed stadium will be better for competitive balance, while others think that the cold weather and snowy games are part of what it means to play football in Ohio.

Whatever the case, the fan base deserves a much-improved and more modern venue.

Hopefully, it will also come with winning football.

NEXT:

Browns QB Named Among Rookies In 'Worst Landing Spots'