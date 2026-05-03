Shedeur Sanders Sends Message To Fans After Graduation Day

Shedeur Sanders took his first steps toward potentially becoming the Cleveland Browns’ starting quarterback this season at a recent voluntary minicamp. But that is far from his biggest accomplishment over the past few weeks.

On Saturday, Sanders graduated from the University of Colorado, where he played his final two seasons of college football. He earned a degree in sociology, reportedly with a 3.9 GPA, after transferring from Jackson State to follow his father as head coach.

Sanders took to social media to send a message to fans after graduation day, and it was filled with the positive messaging that has become his trademark.

“Let’s focus on what truly matters in life, and bring others along so we can elevate each other mentally, physically, and spiritually,” Sanders wrote.

Let’s focus on what truly matters in life, and bring others along so we can elevate each other mentally, physically, and spiritually. — Shedeur Sanders (@ShedeurSanders) May 2, 2026

The 24-year-old tends to express mature thoughts that sometimes are in stark contrast to his public persona. It was only a little over a year ago that his fall in the 2025 NFL Draft was marked by a cringeworthy party setup and reaction.

A couple of speeding tickets marred his first training camp, when his large contingent of loyal fans was pleading with the Browns to give him a fair chance in their four-man quarterback competition. Now, the contenders for that job may be down to just him and Deshaun Watson, with the projected winner to be obvious, depending on who you ask.

Sanders did manage to stay above a recent fray after his brother made harsh social media comments toward a female reporter for her views on how the QB competition should be handled. Anything that would detract from the on-field matter at hand certainly would not help his cause.

As a fifth-round pick in the draft, if Sanders could emerge as a viable starting quarterback, it could provide the Browns with a significant advantage while he is on his rookie contract. However, his seven starts last season suggested that he is a long way from fulfilling that role.

Not that he has ever been lacking confidence, but perhaps Sanders’ new status as a recent college graduate will give him something else to believe in as he pursues this starting job.

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