Shedeur Sanders Predicted To Have Special TD Celebration

The Cleveland Browns have no idea who their starting quarterback is going to be in 2025, and that’s probably a good thing because it means they have options, which is important after a 3-14 season that featured four different starting QBs who all won’t be starting for the team in 2025.

The most exciting of the bunch is rookie fifth-round pick Shedeur Sanders, who fell all the way to pick No. 144 after months of speculation that he could be the first overall pick.

He may not start right away, but everyone is excited to see him eventually get on the field, and when he does, Ryan Tyler believes that fans will see his signature touchdown celebration where he flashes the imaginary watch on his wrist.

“I think it’ll be 100%,” Tyler said.

.@JoshCribbs16 wants to know: will Shedeur break out the wrist celebration if he’s balling in the preseason? "I think it'll be 100%!" — @Ryantyler33 pic.twitter.com/qK7bGtbxR7 — The Return With Josh & Maria Cribbs (@TheCribbsShow) May 26, 2025

Josh Cribbs and Tyler believe the celebration could be broken out as early as the preseason, but whenever it does surface, Browns fans will inevitably get excited.

Cleveland is clearly taking a strength-by-numbers approach to the quarterback spot in an effort to put the Deshaun Watson era completely behind them, and if none of the four current options work out, the Browns have a pair of first-round picks in 2026 to hang their hats on.

The first eight games on the schedule prior to the Week 9 bye are as brutal as any team’s schedule in the league, so it wouldn’t be surprising to see head coach Kevin Stefanski opt to start the season with either Flacco or Pickett so he can rely on a veteran to navigate those trenches.

If things go poorly, after the Week 9 bye feels like a good time to expect one of the rookies to take over.

Perhaps that is when Shedeur busts out the watch celebration.

