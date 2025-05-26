Browns Nation

Monday, May 26, 2025
Shedeur Sanders Shows Off New $500k Car

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
Shedeur Sanders Shows Off New $500k Car
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns took a big swing in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Taking Shedeur Sanders could pay big dividends if he turns out to be good.

In the worst-case scenario, he might turn out to be a solid backup, which is great value for the No. 144 pick.

Sanders, however, won’t just sit around and wait until the right opportunity falls into his lap.

He’s going to take it.

That’s why he decided to treat himself and bought himself a custom-made Rolls-Royce worth a whopping $500,000.

“A much-deserved gift to himself,” Kleiman wrote.

Sanders is a very confident young man, and he’s never been afraid to flaunt his money around.

He doesn’t play football because he needs to; he does it because he wants to.

Clearly, the rest of the league isn’t as high on him and his game as he is.

That means he’s going to have to work twice as hard to prove everybody wrong and earn the Browns’ starting quarterback job.

If Sanders turns out to be as good as he thinks he is, the Browns will have gotten a late-round steal in the NFL draft.

Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

