Monday, May 26, 2025
Browns Rookie Named As ‘Breakout Candidate’

Yagya Bhargava
By
(Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

 

Shedeur Sanders may have slipped to the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, but his college credentials tell a different story.

The Colorado quarterback left the NCAA with the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year award, proving his talent despite the draft slide.

The Cleveland Browns drafted two rookie quarterbacks and added fresh offensive pieces around them.

Still, one NFL insider believes Sanders remains a player worth monitoring closely. USA Today’s Tyler Dragon sees serious breakout potential in the former Colorado star.

“There were plenty of factors why Sanders slipped to the fifth round. If he’s going to be the Browns starting QB, he’ll have earned it. The Browns have a motivated Sanders at QB. On talent, was the second-best quarterback prospect in this year’s draft by some evaluators. Based on his ability and potential, Sanders should beat out the likes of Kenny Pickett, Joe Flacco, Dillon Gabriel and Deshaun Watson who’s expected to miss the 2025 season,” Dragon wrote.

Sanders found success at every stop during his college career. Whether at Jackson State or Colorado, he delivered consistent production.

After transferring, he threw for 7,364 yards and 64 touchdowns across two seasons while playing behind one of college football’s most criticized offensive lines.

With the Browns, the focus shifts from draft position to opportunity. Sanders brings motivation, toughness, and something to prove.

Training camp will provide Sanders his first real chance to make an impression. The Browns need someone who can lead and stay healthy throughout a long season.

If Sanders outperforms expectations and shows he belongs, he could flip the script on his draft story entirely.

NEXT:  Shannon Sharpe Has Candid Advice For Shedeur Sanders With Browns
