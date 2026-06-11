Todd Monken Sends Encouraging Message About Browns’ Offseason

The Cleveland Browns wrapped up mandatory minicamp on Thursday and brought the curtain down on their busy offseason program. From the Myles Garrett trade to the Jared Verse arrival, from the quarterback competition generating national attention to a wave of young players making real impressions on the coaching staff, this offseason has given Browns fans genuine reasons for optimism. Todd Monken stepped to the podium to put a bow on the entire offseason and he loves what he’s seeing.

“The whole offseason was outstanding. It’s been a really productive offseason. They like practicing. They like football. Makes it fun,” Monken said.

"Whole offseason was outstanding. It's been a really productive offseason. They like practicing. They like football. Makes it fun." #Browns head coach Todd Monken on the conclusion of minicamp pic.twitter.com/HNDZ1flkDq — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) June 11, 2026

Coaches notice immediately which players are invested and which players are going through the motions, and Monken is telling you this entire group brought the right energy from the first OTA all the way through the final snap of mandatory minicamp.

The Browns have introduced a wave of young new faces, including Jared Verse, KC Concepcion, Spencer Fano, and a retooled offensive line that had to build chemistry from scratch under a new coaching staff. There were a hundred reasons for this group to be distracted, unsettled, or less than fully locked in.

Instead, Monken is standing at the podium calling the entire offseason outstanding and describing a team that genuinely enjoys being at the facility and putting in the work. Verse showed up dancing with Alex Wright on the final day of minicamp. Fano was described by George Warhop as raising his game in the final week of the program. Shedeur Sanders appeared to close the gap on the quarterback competition this week. Watson finished strong with two touchdown passes on the final day. The entire program built momentum from the first week of OTAs all the way through Thursday afternoon.

Joel Bitonio just retired and called this group potentially very special in a year or two. The Browns now head into the summer break with something this franchise has not had in a long time. Real belief.

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