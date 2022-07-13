Video: Joe Thomas Shows Off Big Catch On Fishing Trip

The apple does not fall far from the tree.

Cleveland Browns legend Joe Thomas is a fan of fishing with his family members.

That hobby dates back to his draft day in 2007 when he notoriously skipped the pomp and circumstance of the NFL Draft for a day on the lake fishing with his dad and some close friends.

Watching the video of his fishing trip amid draft uncertainty never gets old, and it says a lot about Thomas’s priorities: family and fishing.

Back in 2007, on one of the most significant days of Joe Thomas’ life – @joethomas73 skipped the @NFLDraft to go fishing?! pic.twitter.com/ENrAjjg7ag — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) April 7, 2022

Passing his love of fishing on to the next generation had to be a top priority for Thomas when he and his wife Annie started their family.

Fast forward to this week and see how that is turning out for Thomas and his family in their latest fishing exploits.

Thomas’s Daughter Pulled In A Big One

Ever the proud father, Thomas shared this video showing his nine-year-old daughter bringing in a huge fish on a recent boat trip out on the lake.

Check it out.

My 9 year old daughter wrestles in a Lake of the Woods monster!! pic.twitter.com/XTEWgLegs2 — Joe Thomas (@joethomas73) July 12, 2022

His daughter’s screams of joy and high five are priceless.

Thomas’s Summer Vacation Is Soon Over

Thomas is soaking in his last leisurely days of summer with fun-filled fishing trips like this.

He will presumably be on site when the Browns begin training camp on July 27 with rookies reporting on July 22.

Thomas is also the color analyst for the Browns preseason games airing on News 5 Cleveland.

Thoughts on Joe Thomas, Aditi Kinkhabwala and Chris Rose teaming for the #Browns preseason games? https://t.co/E7JrSGYFE8 — BrownsTown USA Podcast 🎧 (@BrownstownUSA) June 8, 2022

He joins the star-studded team of Chris Rose and Aditi Kinkhabwala on the preseason coverage.

Though many hoped Thomas would fill another legendary number 73’s shoes in the press booth this season, he said that replacing Doug Dieken would be a “dream job” but not now.

Joe Thomas says his 'dream job' would be replacing his close friend and mentor Doug Dieken as the #Browns radio color analyst, but not now because of his 3 young children https://t.co/lZnqQmfGL6 — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) April 11, 2022

After all, he has his family and children and presumably many more fall fishing trips marked on his calendar.

Browns LT Joe Thomas will be eligible for next year’s Hall of Fame class. — Ben Axelrod (@BenAxelrod) February 11, 2022

Another date tentatively marked on his calendar is August 2023 when Thomas is hopefully inducted as a first-ballot Pro Football Hall of Famer.