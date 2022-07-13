Browns WR David Bell Is Turning Heads This Offseason

With the start of the NFL preseason closing in, some would think the Cleveland Browns might not do well this year.

However, one player for the Browns has been turning heads during the NFL offseason workouts.

That player is David Bell, and what he’s doing in these practice sessions is eye opening.

So what is it that’s turning heads and has the people of the Browns Nation high on him?

David Bell Has Shown Golden Hands During Workouts

With all the workouts the Browns have done this offseason, Bell has shown clutch hands in those workouts.

In fact, the claim came out that he’s yet to drop a pass in every workout during this offseason.

I'm not saying it hasn't happened and I was just focused elsewhere when it did, but through the five open #Browns practices I personally have not seen David Bell drop a single pass—not in position drills, not in 7 on 7s, not in full team drills. Not one. It's wild. — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) June 14, 2022

However, word would come out that he did, in fact, drop one pass.

But even with one dropped pass, that’s a pretty outstanding record for the rookie receiver.

It’s also the boost that the Browns need going into the 2022 season, where hopes are high for them.

So with him impressing so many during these workouts, can he carry it over into the regular season?

Bell Was A Solid Receiver At Purdue

To find out if Bell can perform in the regular season, we need to examine his college years.

The Indiana product made his choice easy to stay in the state and play for the Purdue Boilermakers.

That choice allowed him to become a starter with an offensive minded head coach there.

Over the 29 games he was in for the team, he ended his career there with 232 receptions and 2,946 yards.

He also had 21 touchdowns as a receiver, showing he can be someone to trust with the ball when you need to score.

While with Purdue, he was also a number one receiver among Power Five WRs with contested catches.

The Cleveland Browns pick Purdue WR David Bell at No. 99 overall. FORTY-ONE contested catches since 2018 (1st among Power Five WRs) 🎩 pic.twitter.com/grYecUAyPZ — PFF College (@PFF_College) April 30, 2022

However, even with all the good things he did with Purdue, scouts weren’t sold on him.

Scouts List Bell As Only Backup Material

While he performed well for Purdue, not everyone was sold on him during the combine.

It would cause him to end up with a 5.95 prospect grade, putting him near the bottom of the rankings.

However, this offseason has shown Bell isn’t happy with that grade, as he’s making it a point to prove his worth.

He’s showing those people who think he’s only a backup that he can in fact be a starter.

While they had their focus on his body type for combat catches, they ignore how good he was in those same catches at Purdue.

So while the scouts pointed out many weaknesses with Bell, his hands are doing the talking right now.

Speed and running after the catch mean nothing if you can’t catch the ball to start with.

Bell is showing he’s got golden hands right now during workouts.

That’s all the proof Cleveland needs to trust him as they head into a difficult 2022 season, needing solid receivers in each game.