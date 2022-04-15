Why Seattle Makes The Most Sense For A Mayfield Trade

The Cleveland Browns appear to be having difficulty finding a new home for quarterback Baker Mayfield.

The 27-year-old had requested to be traded after the Browns acquired quarterback Deshaun Watson in a deal earlier this offseason.

It seems extremely likely that the Browns and Mayfield part ways before the beginning of training camp.

Unfortunately, there are not too many organizations showing interest in the former first overall pick.

At this point, the best fit for Mayfield could be in Seattle without Russell Wilson part of the team anymore.

Why Seattle?

Honestly, it’s uncertain exactly what the Seahawks are attempting to do with their roster.

They moved on from their franchise quarterback, but still have a competitive roster.

That being said, the Seahawks could look for an upgrade over Drew Lock at quarterback.

At this point in the offseason, it appears Mayfield might be the best quarterback available.

The talent is there for Mayfield, but he did struggle heavily in 2021.

Although, it’s worth noting that Mayfield played a majority of last season with an injured shoulder.

The year prior to that Mayfield was a stud and arguably a Pro Bowl quarterback.

Baker Mayfield Stats

(Last 8 Games of 2020 Reg. Season) 63.9 Comp PCT

256.1 Pass Yds/Gm

11-1 TD-INT <<

>> Best in NFL #Browns | 🤫 pic.twitter.com/2EgJJjSQ8T — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) September 3, 2021

Possibly, a change of scenery could be good for the young quarterback.

He has been through a handful of head coaches during his short career, so possibly some stability would be good for Mayfield.

As already mentioned, the Seahawks aren’t as bad on paper as many might believe.

They still have two stud wideouts in Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf.

Also, a reliable running back in Chris Carson with newly acquired Noah Fant at tight end.

This offense could make some noise, assuming they are given a capable quarterback.

Mayfield has experienced his fair share of struggles, but is certainly an upgrade over Lock.

Make A Deal

To be honest, the Seahawks aren’t going to find many better options than Mayfield.

They currently have Drew Lock and Geno Smith as their two main quarterbacks on their roster.

The #Seahawks are signing QB Geno Smith to a 1-year deal worth $7M, source said. A big raise for Smith, who has a chance to push for starter reps and more this offseason. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 14, 2022

The fact that Smith received a deal worth $7 million could mean he’s the favorite to be the starter next season.

Although, the Seahawks could be much better off trying to make a trade for Mayfield.

He’s in the final year of his rookie deal and is due $18 million for the upcoming season.

The Seahawks could see what they have in Mayfield and decide at the end of the season if they want to keep him long term or bring in another quarterback in 2023.

There is a good chance that the Seahawks are going to rebuild around a new young quarterback.

However, Mayfield could potentially keep them relevant in the playoff picture for at least one more season.

It all depends on how the Seahawks want to play out this situation.

They could tank and waste another year of Lockett, Metcalf, and Carson’s career.

Then draft a rookie quarterback in 2023 and hopefully build around him.

The other option is taking a chance on Mayfield and trying to stay competitive.

The Seahawks organization has been fairly competitive over the last decade.

They could get Mayfield for likely a late-round pick, so it would make sense for the Seahawks to go after him this offseason.