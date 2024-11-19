12 Browns Players Listed On Monday’s Injury Report

Short weeks in the NFL present unique challenges, particularly when it comes to managing injuries.

As the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns prepare for Thursday Night Football, the compressed timeline has put added pressure on both teams, with the Browns facing potentially significant hurdles.

The Browns’ Monday injury report paints a concerning picture, listing 12 players with various ailments.

Guard Joel Bitonio, dealing with a pectoral issue, was limited, while linebacker Jordan Hicks (elbow, triceps) and defensive tackle Maurice Hurst (shoulder) were full participants.

The offense received a boost with wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (knee) and quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (right finger) returning to full participation.

The situation appears more problematic for several key players.

Offensive tackle Dawand Jones (leg), tight end Geoff Swaim (concussion), and tackle Jedrick Wills (knee) were listed as DNP’s.

Adding to the team’s concerns, wide receiver Elijah Moore (shoulder), tight end David Njoku (knee), and cornerbacks Greg Newsome (shoulder) and Denzel Ward (ribs, ankle) could only participate in a limited capacity.

today's practice participation report pic.twitter.com/0CSmH9E2RG — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 18, 2024

These injury woes come at a particularly challenging time for Cleveland. The team’s recent loss to the three-win New Orleans Saints has sparked serious questions about player effort and commitment.

What makes this situation more complex is the Browns’ trajectory – a team that reached the playoffs last season and entered 2024 with legitimate Super Bowl aspirations.

The mounting pressure has placed head coach Kevin Stefanski and GM Andrew Berry in precarious positions.

Despite receiving contract extensions from the Haslams this summer, both executives find themselves under intense scrutiny.

The stark contrast between preseason expectations and current reality has created a volatile situation in Cleveland.

