Jared Verse Reveals Honest Thoughts About Spencer Fano

The Cleveland Browns are currently testing out their roster and building strong connections before the start of next season. New players are finding their footing with the team and figuring out what it’s like to work with one another. In a new interview, Jared Verse talked about his time with rookie Spencer Fano.

Like many others, Verse is impressed by Fano’s strength and believes that he’s going to be good for many “battles” in the future.

“It was good [to go against Spencer Fano]. He’s definitely very strong, I’ll give him that. When he gets his hands on you, he’s going to hold on to you quick. His hands are very fast. He’s very athletic. I like that. I like going up against some good battles,” Verse said.

Verse is saying what many others have said: Verse is a young, strong athlete who could do some serious damage for the Browns in 2026 and beyond. Of course, unlike the fans, Verse has seen this up close on the practice field.

Fano was on the radar for multiple teams before the draft, but it was the Browns who chose him with their first selection. Taking him with the No. 9 pick was a clear sign that Cleveland had serious faith in Fano and what he could do.

Most scouts agreed that Fano was one of the best overall offensive linemen in this year’s rookie class. Now he’s proving that to his new teammates. During scrimmages, defensive stars like Verse are going head-to-head with Fano, challenging him, and introducing him to how tough the NFL can be. Based on this statement from Verse, Fano isn’t having any difficulty adjusting to life in the league.

One of the most noteworthy things about Fano is his speed and ability to move. His strength is vital, of course, but the way that he carries himself is sensational, especially for someone of his size. Verse and the rest of the team are liking what they see from their buzz-worthy rookie.

In a few months, fans might be liking what they see as well.

NEXT:

Joel Bitonio Opens Up About Toughest Moment Of His Career