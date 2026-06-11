Ian Rapoport Reveals Best Case Scenario For Browns’ QB Competition

Cleveland Browns fans are desperate for definitive and solid information from their team about who will be the next starting quarterback. Unfortunately, all they are getting are rumors and speculation.

Even the latest update from Ian Rapoport doesn’t provide much solid insight. On the NFL Network, he spoke about Deshaun Watson and his chances of being the team’s QB1. Can he play like he used to? Will he be fully healthy? Is he going to finally prove that he’s worth the massive contract the Browns gave him?

According to Rapoport, the best-case scenario is that Watson is the starting quarterback to begin the season.

“Going back to about so much being put on the quarterback, that does bode well for Deshaun Watson. The reality is, to me at least, if Deshaun Watson is the Cleveland Browns’ starting quarterback to begin this season, that is okay, and in some ways, that’s kind of the best-case scenario because you still don’t know exactly what you have in Shedeur. You really would like to see what the future holds for Deshaun Watson. How good can he be and can he be the quarterback that the Cleveland Browns thought they traded for five years ago? The answer is maybe,” Rapoport said.

It’s good that there is optimism around Watson, but Browns fans want a lot more than “maybe” at this point. Beyond the gigantic contract, Watson could also be taking time away from Shedeur Sanders, the young QB who could conceivably be the future of this team.

The more time the Browns give to Watson, the less they afford for Sanders, and some fans are unsure if that’s the right move. But if Watson is looking like the player he used to be, it could be worth it.

In many ways, there are more unknowns than knowns regarding Cleveland’s quarterback problems.

The questions floating above this team are still there and may remain even after the season starts.

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