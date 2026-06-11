Deshaun Watson Opens Up About Relationship With Shedeur Sanders

Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders are obviously teammates working toward the same goal. However, they are also in direct competition with one another as they attempt to become the team’s starting quarterback in 2026. Watson doesn’t hold any ill will towards Sanders and recently spoke about his relationship with the young player.

According to him, their relationship is good, and they are dedicated to playing well and letting head coach Todd Monken decide who gets the big job.

“I mean, it’s been good. I think from the time he got drafted, the relationships and conversations has been growing, even during the pre-draft. So, me and his family got a good relationship and, you know, we always just try to pull for each other. So, we both have the opportunity to go out there and put out the best product for the team and let Monken and the organization choose who goes out there, and we’re going to support each other,” Watson said.

This is a polite and somewhat diplomatic response, one that shows that Watson is fond of Sanders, even if he is attempting to outplay him.

By many accounts, Watson is in a better position than Sanders right now. That is due to his years of experience, which will help him during training camp. Watson has been here before numerous times, while Sanders is a young player with just one season under his belt.

With that being said, Watson is learning different offensive plans with a fresh coaching staff, along with a bunch of new players. That gives Sanders an opportunity to shine and perhaps take the QB1 position.

Some fans assumed that Watson and Sanders were butting heads since they are competing against each other. That doesn’t seem to be the case. No matter how everything turns out, these two players will still care for one another and show support.

This is important because Watson and Sanders need to be close and on the same page in the new season. Regardless of who is starting, these two have to work in tandem if the Browns’ offense has any chance of improving in 2026.

Any bad feelings or resentments must be set aside for the good of the team.

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Browns Make Major Contract Decision With Ronnie Hickman