Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / 2 Bold Predictions For Browns Vs. Bengals

2 Bold Predictions For Browns Vs. Bengals

By

Donovan Peoples-Jones #11 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after making a catch for a first down during the fourth quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on November 07, 2021 in Cincinnati, Ohio.
(Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

 

The AFC North rematch between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals is drawing closer.

With both teams in the playoff hunt, neither team can afford a setback.

While the pressure is mostly on the Browns, as they are a longshot to make the playoffs, they can still pull off a victory.

However, they need some magic to pull this victory off against the Bengals, who are looking good as a team.

This magic comes as two bold predictions for the Browns come Sunday.

 

Nick Chubb Has 100+ Rushing Yards

During the team’s Halloween game against the Bengals, Nick Chubb had 101 rushing yards on 23 carries.

His two touchdowns were a leading factor in the Browns getting momentum and winning the game.

While he might not get two touchdowns in the rematch, he can easily eclipse 100 rushing yards.

With Deshaun Watson looking rusty, the Browns might give Chubb the ball more.

In doing this, he can easily break 100+ rushing yards.

 

Myles Garrett Gets 2 Sacks On Joe Burrow

In their last meeting, Myles Garrett had 1.5 sacks on Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow.

While the Bengals offensive line has made some improvements since that game, Garrett is still a force to be reckoned with each game.

He’s got 10 sacks for the season, and is hungry to get his next sack.

With him having two games this season with two sacks, he can make it a third against the Bengals.

He also has an excellent history against the Bengals, having nine sacks in eight career games against them.

With Burrow being one of the most sacked quarterbacks in the NFL, Garrett can feast on him this Sunday.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More News

browns bengals

3 Keys To A Browns Victory Over The Bengals

1 hour ago

The Cleveland Browns take the field before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

2 Browns Players That Need To Step Up Against Bengals

3 hours ago

David Njoku #85 of the Cleveland Browns looks onward during warm ups before his game against the Los Angeles Chargers at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Get Encouraging Update On David Njoku

4 hours ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (12/7/22)

13 hours ago

Pittsburgh Steelers v Cleveland Browns

Fans React To Joel Bitonio Winning NFL Award

17 hours ago

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks onward during the first quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Houston, Texas.

Kevin Stefanski Comments On Browns LB Options

1 day ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns calls a play during the first quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Houston, Texas.

Kevin Stefanski Comments On Expectations For Deshaun Watson

1 day ago

Baker Mayfield #6 of the Carolina Panthers throws a pass in the first quarter against the Buffalo Bills during a preseason game at Bank of America Stadium on August 26, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Which Team Could Claim Former Browns QB Baker Mayfield?

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns v Baltimore Ravens

NFL Makes Week 15 Decision Regarding Browns Game

1 day ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (12/6/22)

1 day ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns hands the ball off to Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns during the second quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Houston, Texas.

PFF Reveals Highest Graded Browns Players Against Texans

2 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns gestures while running off the field following his team's 27-14 win over the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Houston, Texas.

Projecting The Browns Final Games Of The Year

2 days ago

New York Jets v Cleveland Browns

Fans React To Sione Takitaki News

2 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns attempts a pass during the first quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Houston, Texas.

2 Reasons Not To Be Worried About How Deshaun Watson Looked

2 days ago

Greg Newsome II #20 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates with Donovan Peoples-Jones #11 of the Cleveland Browns after Peoples-Jones' punt return for a touchdown during the second quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Houston, Texas.

Donovan Peoples-Jones Shined In Sunday's Browns Victory

2 days ago

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns encourages his team against the Jacksonville Jaguars during a football game at TIAA Bank Field on August 12, 2022 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Kevin Stefanski Gives Victory Speech After Texans Win

2 days ago

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks onward during the first quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Houston, Texas.

Kevin Stefanski Makes His Thoughts On Deshaun Watson Very Clear

2 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns attempts a pass during the first quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Houston, Texas.

Deshaun Watson Reveals How He Felt During Sunday's Game

3 days ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (12/5/22)

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns v Houston Texans

Jakeem Grant Reacts To DPJ TD

3 days ago

Denzel Ward #21 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after his fumble recovery for a touchdown during the third quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Houston, Texas.

Studs & Duds From Browns’ Win Over Texans

3 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns calls a play during the third quarter against the Houston Texans during the third quarter at NRG Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Houston, Texas.

Grading Deshaun Watson's First Game With Browns

3 days ago

Denzel Ward #21 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates with Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah #28 of the Cleveland Browns after Ward's fumble recovery for a touchdown during the third quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Houston, Texas.

Browns Had An Incredible Stat In Win Versus Texans

3 days ago

Tony Fields II #42 of the Cleveland Browns intercepts a pass, which he would return for a touchdown, during the fourth quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Houston, Texas.

3 Things We Learned In Browns' Win Over Texans

3 days ago

3 Keys To A Browns Victory Over The Bengals

No more pages to load