2 Bold Predictions For Browns Vs. Bengals

The AFC North rematch between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals is drawing closer.

With both teams in the playoff hunt, neither team can afford a setback.

While the pressure is mostly on the Browns, as they are a longshot to make the playoffs, they can still pull off a victory.

However, they need some magic to pull this victory off against the Bengals, who are looking good as a team.

This magic comes as two bold predictions for the Browns come Sunday.

Nick Chubb Has 100+ Rushing Yards

During the team’s Halloween game against the Bengals, Nick Chubb had 101 rushing yards on 23 carries.

His two touchdowns were a leading factor in the Browns getting momentum and winning the game.

While he might not get two touchdowns in the rematch, he can easily eclipse 100 rushing yards.

With Deshaun Watson looking rusty, the Browns might give Chubb the ball more.

In doing this, he can easily break 100+ rushing yards.

Myles Garrett Gets 2 Sacks On Joe Burrow

In their last meeting, Myles Garrett had 1.5 sacks on Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow.

While the Bengals offensive line has made some improvements since that game, Garrett is still a force to be reckoned with each game.

He’s got 10 sacks for the season, and is hungry to get his next sack.

With him having two games this season with two sacks, he can make it a third against the Bengals.

He also has an excellent history against the Bengals, having nine sacks in eight career games against them.

With Burrow being one of the most sacked quarterbacks in the NFL, Garrett can feast on him this Sunday.