3 Keys To A Browns Victory Over The Bengals

browns bengals
(Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire)

 

The Cleveland Browns are facing the Cincinnati Bengals for the second time this season in their week 14 matchup.

While the Browns won the first matchup, they had Jacoby Brissett quarterbacking the team.

This matchup will feature Deshaun Watson in his second NFL game of 2022.

With this being a pivotal game for both teams, what are three things the Browns can do to have another victory over the Bengals?

 

Browns Need To Ease Watson Into The Game

Watson wasn’t looking very sharp in his first action of the regular season.

It had been 700 days since his last start and Watson clearly needs time to adjust.

With him having a poor game against the Houston Texans, he needs to be eased into this pivotal game.

 

Give Nick Chubb The Ball

In their last meeting, Nick Chubb had 23 carries for 101 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

When he gets the ball, he’s a beast.

With him already torching the Bengals defense once, he can do it again in their matchup.

Also, giving Chubb more carries can help Watson ease his way into the game.

 

Put Pressure On Joe Burrow

In their last meeting, the Browns defense sacked quarterback Joe Burrow five times.

They also forced an interception, as Burrow couldn’t handle the pressure of the Browns defense.

If the Browns do this again, they can keep the score low.

With the Bengals only scoring 13 points off two touchdowns, it was defense that was a factor in their last matchup.

This makes putting pressure on Burrow a top priority for the Browns if they want to win.

