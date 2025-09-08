2 Browns Rookies Made NFL History On Sunday

The Cleveland Browns may have lost one game, but it wasn’t all bad.

If anything, the first-year players looked quite solid for the most part.

That’s particularly true for TE Harold Fannin Jr. and RB Dylan Sampson.

As pointed out by Nick Shook on X, Fannin’s seven receptions are the most by a rookie tight end in Week 1 in NFL history.

If that wasn’t enough, Sampson’s eight catches were tied with Tarik Cohen for the most by a rookie running back in their first career game since 1990.

Fannin was always expected to draw a big workload right out of the gate, given his recent history at Bowling Green and his offensive prowess.

Sampson, on the other hand, was expected to be brought in a little slowly, but that wasn’t the case at all.

He had 12 carries, and while he wasn’t as efficient, he showcased his big-play skill and dual-threat abilities with his receptions.

He’s going to feast in Kevin Stefanski’s play-action heavy offense this season, even when Quinshon Judkins is ready to get back on the field.

The Browns also turned to Isaiah Bond early in the game, but he finished the afternoon with just one catch.

He should also get a bigger role as he gets settled in on the offense after missing most of the offseason.

The Browns’ offense as a whole looked better than anticipated, and they would’ve won the game if it weren’t for the four points they left on the field because of Andre Szmyt.

