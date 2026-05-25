Two Browns Players Are Already Getting NFL Award Attention

The oddsmakers are paying attention to what is happening in Cleveland, and two Browns players are already generating significant betting action for one of the NFL’s most prestigious annual awards.

FanDuel Sportsbook has released their early odds for the 2026 AP NFL Comeback Player of the Year award, and both Quinshon Judkins and Deshaun Watson are listed among the candidates.

Judkins is listed at +4000, putting him in a tier alongside names like Geno Smith, Sam LaPorta, and Malik Willis. Watson is listed at +5500, reflecting the longer odds associated with the significant questions surrounding his ability to return to starting quarterback form after years of injuries and missed time.

Judkins’ candidacy is the one that makes the most sense when you consider everything that has been said about him this offseason. He suffered a dislocated ankle and a broken fibula last season, the kind of lower body injury combination that raises serious questions about a running back’s ability to return to full health. But he reportedly looks more explosive than he did at this point last year.

Add in the context of what surrounds him in 2026. A completely rebuilt offensive line headlined by Spencer Fano. Todd Monken’s scheme is designed to create running lanes and stress defenses vertically. KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston will force defenses to spread out and give Judkins room to operate. If Judkins has a 1,000-yard season and leads this team to eight or nine wins, he should be in the conversation for the award.

Watson is a longer shot for obvious reasons. The last time Watson played meaningful football at a high level feels like a lifetime ago, and the road back from two torn Achilles tendons through a full 17-game NFL season is one that has given every credible analyst pause.

Both have the surrounding cast to give them a real opportunity to bounce back. And both are now being recognized by the betting markets as players worth taking a flier on for one of the most meaningful individual awards in the sport.

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