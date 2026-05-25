Quinshon Judkins OTA Observation Should Have Browns Fans Excited

The news keeps getting better on Quinshon Judkins, and the latest update from someone who watched him work in person at OTAs should have Browns fans fired up.

Lance Reisland appeared on Orange and Brown Talk to break down his takeaways from the Browns’ OTA practices, and when it came to Judkins, he did not hold back.

“He looks more explosive than he did last year at this point. My No. 1 takeaway from that OTA the other day was without question his explosiveness. It was super, super impressive,” Reisland said.

That is a remarkable statement for a running back who suffered a dislocated ankle and broken fibula in 2025 and has been working back from those injuries throughout the entire offseason program.

Now start layering in everything that has changed around him and the picture gets exciting.

The offensive line in front of Judkins last season was one of the worst in the NFL. He was running into stacked boxes because defenses had no reason to respect the passing game, absorbing punishment before he ever got to the second level, and still managing to carry the ball 230 times for 827 yards and 7 touchdowns. The fact that he produced at that level despite the line in front of him is a testament to his natural ability as a ball carrier.

That offensive line does not exist anymore. Spencer Fano anchors the left tackle spot after being selected ninth overall in the draft. Zion Johnson and Elgton Jenkins will control the interior. Teven Jenkins adds depth and versatility. Tytus Howard holds down the right side. This is a completely rebuilt unit that gives Judkins something he never had as a rookie, a front five that can actually create lanes, move defenders off the line of scrimmage, and give him a running start before he ever needs to make a decision.

The scheme change is equally significant. Todd Monken is one of the most creative offensive minds in the game, and his system is specifically designed to stress defenses by attacking vertically.

As a rookie he caught 26 passes for 171 yards out of the backfield, showing genuine ability as a pass catcher. In Monken’s system, a running back who can threaten defenses as both a runner and a receiver becomes one of the most difficult matchup problems in football.

Add it all together and there’s no reason to believe Judkins can’t break out in 2026.

The 2026 version of Judkins has every reason to be the best version yet. And if Reisland’s eyes at OTAs are any indication, it is already happening.

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