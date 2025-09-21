2 Browns Veterans Being Linked To Trade Rumors

It’s unfortunate, but the NFL does stand for “Not For Long” in a lot of situations, and one of those situations is when you start 0-2 on the heels of a 3-14 season.

In this sense, a couple of Cleveland Browns may not be with the team for long, as two veterans are now being linked to trade rumors since this season is showing early signs of circling the drain.

ESPN’s Dan Graziano shared an article recently featuring updated trade rumors around the league, and he tossed two big names out there from the Browns as potential trade candidates for contenders to pluck out of Cleveland.

“Starting the season 0-2 and seemingly already positioning themselves to be a big factor in next year’s draft (two first-round picks), the Browns could very easily be dealing away players by early November. Cornerback Greg Newsome II and tight end David Njoku are among the veterans in the final years of their contracts who could be of interest to teams looking for help at the deadline,” Graziano said.

David Njoku isn’t a surprise since he is in a contract year and third-round rookie Harold Fannin Jr. is already producing at an exceptional level for a 21-year-old tight end.

Fans certainly envisioned the Browns getting creative with two-tight-end sets in 2025, but if this team doesn’t start winning games, it makes little sense not to get some draft assets in return for one of the league’s best tight ends ahead of free agency.

Newsome has been a staple in Cleveland’s secondary for five years, but with him also hitting free agency this offseason and being a likely candidate to sign elsewhere, it’s hard to justify keeping him.

Cleveland has a tough battle with the Green Bay Packers on Sunday with matchups against the Detroit Lions, Minnesota Vikings and Pittsburgh Steelers after that, so if 0-2 spirals into 0-6, don’t be surprised if these veterans and others get shipped out.

