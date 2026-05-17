One Free Agent CB Could Still Be In Play For Browns

The Cleveland Browns filled most of their immediate remaining needs with their ten picks in the 2026 draft, namely the left tackle and wide receiver positions where GM Andrew Berry brought in a pair of rookies to compete in each slot. Another area of need was the depth in the secondary, which was helped by the addition of second-rounder Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, but there is still room for more potential upgrades.

One intriguing name still lingering on the open market is veteran corner Kenny Moore II, who is still a free agent after spending the first nine seasons of his career with the Indianapolis Colts. The accomplished veteran has seen his name come up in rumors from members of the Cleveland media space, and one analyst recently shared what the pitch should be to convince Moore to join the team.

Casey Kinnamon touched on the idea of the Browns bringing in Moore for help in the slot. He believes the sell has to revolve around convincing Moore that he can be part of the best defense in football.

“The one thing the Browns can do is sell him on the idea of, ‘ Do you want to be on the best defense in the league? Because that is on the table for Cleveland this season. To do that, though, they’re going to need an increased role from the slot corner,” said Kinnamon.

New head coach Todd Monken has high hopes for this team and plans on hosting playoff games right away. You don’t do that without operating with a sense of urgency, and a sneaky move like bringing in Kenny Moore to provide depth and veteran leadership in the secondary is the kind of move a front office makes to match that coach’s urgency.

Denzel Ward and Tyson Campbell represent one of the most talented and highest-upside cornerback tandems in the NFL, but there isn’t much proven talent outside of those two at corner. Moore would bring 21 picks and 11.5 career sacks with him to a team that could use some added playmaking ability.

The Browns had one of the best defenses in the NFL last year and there’s no reason to believe it won’t be better in 2026 due to all the young talent and the sneaky free agent additions. Adding Moore would certainly help achieve that goal, and maybe that will be enough to convince him to sign.

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Ian Rapoport Highlights Big Opportunity For Browns In 2026