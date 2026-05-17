Ian Rapoport Highlights Big Opportunity For Browns In 2026

The Cleveland Browns are in a position to be much improved in 2026 thanks to another intriguing draft class, a brand new offensive line via free agency, a possible return to greatness from quarterback Deshaun Watson, and an entirely new coaching staff led by new head coach Todd Monken. As tough as the AFC North typically is, the Browns have a great opportunity to take a step forward next season.

The 2026 season is now very real since the schedule was recently released. When it comes to those 17 games, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport pointed out one big opportunity related to the Browns’ 2026 slate.

Rapoport recently discussed the Browns’ schedule and pointed out that they have the easiest schedule in the NFL when measured by opponents’ win percentage. Cleveland’s opponents had a .429 winning percentage last year, which is just ahead of the New Orleans Saints at .434.

“What the Browns have the opportunity to do, especially if they end up getting good quarterback play from Deshaun Watson, or whoever ends up being their starting quarterback. They have the opportunity to take advantage of this schedule and be one of the teams that has that turnaround from last to first,” said Rapoport.

The numbers don’t lie, but they are slightly deceiving mostly due to the divisional opponents. The Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals finished under .500 last year due to injuries to Joe Burrow and Lamar Jackson. The four games against those two opponents and two more against the Pittsburgh Steelers are going to be much more difficult than this .429 winning percentage schedule would indicate.

That being said, the Browns do only have two road games against teams that made the playoffs last season, which is the Jacksonville Jaguars game in Week 1 and at the Steelers in Week 8. It’s a fun schedule overall that also features a battle with former head coach Kevin Stefanski and his Atlanta Falcons in Week 14.

Having an easy schedule is the main benefit of not winning many games the year prior, but hopefully this doesn’t become a trend that carries over into 2027. The Browns should aim to have a tougher schedule that year due to all the wins they racked up in 2026.

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