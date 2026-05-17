Odds Show A Heavy Favorite To Start At QB For Browns In Week 1

The Cleveland Browns have a laundry list of questions for the upcoming 2026 season. Will the rebuilt offensive line hold up to a relentless pass rush? How will the new receivers respond to NFL corners and safeties? And, who in the world will be throwing those receivers the ball?

Last season, the Browns had multiple starters at the position, including two rookies and a veteran. Deshaun Watson, whom the franchise gave a king’s ransom to in 2022, was sidelined the entire year after rupturing his Achilles tendon (that first ruptured in 2024). Since coming to Cleveland, he has played in only 19 games due to injuries. Despite those setbacks, BetOnline recently gave Watson a -200 chance to be the favorite as the Browns’ starting signal-caller for Week 1.

“Cleveland Browns Week 1 Starter Deshaun Watson (-200) Shedeur Sanders (+150),” BetOnline wrote.

Cleveland Browns Week 1 Starter

Deshaun Watson (-200)

Shedeur Sanders (+150) 👀👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/5MkmeSNvsv — BetOnline (@BetOnline_ag) May 15, 2026

The betting service put second-year QB Shedeur Sanders at +150. As of now, both quarterbacks are on the short list as starters for the Browns in 2026. However, it’s highly likely that both will end up starting by the end of the season, especially given Watson’s injury history.

Last season, Sanders was a much hyped prospect from the University of Colorado who is the son of Hall of Famer Deion Sanders. The younger Sanders was projected to be a first-round pick in 2025. When he instead dropped to Cleveland in the 5th round, it was a shock to most football people, and to both Sanders men. Shedeur started seven games as a rookie, went 3-4, passed for 1,400 yards, seven touchdowns, and 10 picks.

Oddsmakers have installed Watson as the favorite to start, seemingly because he’s a veteran and Sanders doesn’t quite have the bona fides to be trusted. Browns fans and team management are praying that Watson can finally live up to the fully guaranteed $230 million contract and earn his keep. He will be in the final year of that contract in 2026, and a season short of spectacular will likely seal Watson’s doom in Cleveland.

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One Free Agent CB Could Still Be In Play For Browns