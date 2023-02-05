Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / 2 Senior Bowl Prospects That Should Interest The Browns

2 Senior Bowl Prospects That Should Interest The Browns

By

senior bowl
(Photo by Scott Donaldson/Icon Sportswire)

 

In 2022, the Cleveland Browns drastically underperformed based on their preseason projections.

It had been predetermined by several pro football writers that the Browns would essentially have to play at least .500 football until Week 13.

That was when free agent quarterback Deshaun Watson was returning to football after his suspension.

However, Cleveland lost games they shouldn’t have before Watson arrived and actually played .500 ball with Watson behind center.

One area where the team suffered throughout the year was on defense.

A number of injuries to key players proved costly, but the performance of the Browns’ defensive line was particularly bad.

By the end of the 2022 season, Cleveland’s defense overall ranked 20th in the NFL in points against.

The Browns’ run defense ranked near the bottom of the league in several categories.

Defensive end Myles Garrett made the Pro Bowl games this season, but Jadeveon Clowney underperformed, then complained about his lack of use, and was sent home before the ‘22 finale.

2022 draft pick Perrion Winfrey had a tough adjustment period but showed enough promise to intrigue Browns coaches for 2023.

Fellow tackles Taven Bryan and Jordan Elliott were fair and had five sacks between them.

In order for Cleveland’s defense to improve in 2023, they need to stay healthy and also add some pieces for depth.

With an eye on the 2023 NFL Draft, here are two Senior Bowl prospects that should interest the Browns.

 

Karl Brooks, Defensive Line, Bowling Green

There are plenty of needs for the Browns in ‘23 including offensive line, receiver, and tight end help.

However, I’m focusing on the defensive line for now.

Due to the Watson trade with Houston, Cleveland doesn’t have a selection until round two.

So, I won’t pay attention to the big-ticket items as far as first-round candidates at the Senior Bowl.

Brooks is listed at 6’4” and a shade over 300 pounds as an interior lineman.

He played five years at Bowling Green, taking advantage of the extra Covid year granted by the NCAA.

Brooks’ athleticism is intriguing.

He came out of high school as a linebacker, then packed on 80-plus pounds to play on the defensive line.

During his time with the Falcons, Brooks’ had 77 total tackles, 46 tackles for a loss, 27.5 sacks, and even collected an interception.

In the past two years alone, he has totaled 30.5 tackles for a loss and 17.5 sacks.

Brooks was a team captain in 2022 and named a first-team All-MAC, Pro Football Focus first-team All-American, and a Pro Football Network honorable mention All-American.

NFL scouts like his speed, power, explosive first move at the snap, strong hands, good tackling, and the fact that Brooks was so dominant opponents needed to double him.

Scouts note Brooks needs improvement in lateral quickness, hand placement, and angles in pursuit.

Brooks is projected as a Day 2 prospect.

 

Andre Carter II, EDGE, Army

It’s very unlikely that Clowney will return to Cleveland next year, which means the Browns should focus on replacements in free agency as well as the draft.

Carter has received a lot of attention lately and for good reason.

He’s 6’7”, and 265 pounds and played the past three seasons with Army.

Carter has logged time as a linebacker with the Black Knights and there are some pro scouts who think he could play outside linebacker in the pros.

Either position would help Cleveland, but Carter’s ability at EDGE is exciting.

During his three years in the lineup, Carter tallied 19 sacks, 96 total tackles, 25.5 tackles for a loss, and two interceptions.

In 2021 alone, he had 17 tackles for a loss and 14.5 sacks.

The Black Knights played in the Armed Forces Bowl after the ‘21 season and Carter had two tackles for loss, a sack, and three total tackles.

His 15.5 total sacks for the year set a program single-season record.

As he neared the end of his senior year, it looked like Carter would have had to spend two years in active service duty before turning pro.

However, a recent bill by the Biden administration all but clears the way for Carter to enter the NFL.

Carter is seen as a raw talent that has room to grow but has tremendous upside.

Scouts like his athleticism and the way Carter uses his length and arm span to dominate opponents.

He is a smart player who has good discipline and playing ability.

NFL scouts note that Carter needs to gain more weight to play EDGE in the pros and must improve his leverage, pass rush counters, and pad level.

There are some pundits who believe Carter is a dark horse, first-round candidate.

More than likely, he goes somewhere on Day 2 of the draft.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More News

The Cleveland Browns take the field before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

PFF Reveals Browns' Biggest Need This Offseason

2 hours ago

Kellen Winslow Jr. of the Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Atlanta Falcons at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Georgia.

Former Browns TE Is Seeking A Reduced Prison Sentence

18 hours ago

A blimp flies over prior to a game between Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 16, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

2 Offensive Free Agents The Browns Should Consider

21 hours ago

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones looks on prior to a game against the Houston Texans at AT&T Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Arlington, Texas.

Jerry Jones Reveals His Feelings About Amari Cooper Trade

21 hours ago

Guard Joel Bitonio #75 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates the Browns win over the Denver Broncos at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 21, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Joel Bitonio Is Showing Off A New Skill At The Pro Bowl

2 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks to pass against the Baltimore Ravens during the third quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 17, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Fan Compares Deshaun Watson Deal To What Denver Has Done

2 days ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Myles Garrett Showed Off His Dodgeball Skills Thursday Night

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Joe Thomas (73) during the Browns 41-34 win over the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Browns Begin An Exciting Joe Thomas Countdown

3 days ago

The helmet of Christian Yount #57 of the Cleveland Browns sits on the turf before the start of the Browns and Baltimore Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium on December 24, 2011 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Former Browns DC Is Up For Another Major Job

3 days ago

General manager Andrew Berry of the Cleveland Browns watches the game against the New York Jets from the sideline at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Analyst Highlights List Of Elite WR Targets

3 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after a play during the first half in the game against the New Orleans Saints at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 24, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Deshaun Watson Is Part Of A Shocking Tom Brady Stat Comparison

3 days ago

David Njoku #85 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the third quarter of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Browns Star David Njoku Bids Farewell To Tom Brady

4 days ago

Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers scores a touchdown as Denzel Ward #21 of the Cleveland Browns defends during the first half at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Fan Has A Buccaneers WR In Mind

4 days ago

Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throws the ball during the second half against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

The Browns Have A Lasting Tom Brady Memory From 2022

4 days ago

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on against the Baltimore Ravens during the second quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 17, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Analyst Is Ready For The Pro Bowl To Be Gone

5 days ago

New Orleans Saints v Cleveland Browns

2 Browns Who Could Return To The Team In Free Agency

5 days ago

Cleveland Browns v Baltimore Ravens

Browns Analyst Shares An Intriguing WR Target

5 days ago

Jacoby Brissett #7 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after a play during the third quarter against the Buffalo Bills at Ford Field on November 20, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan.

Browns Fans Note A Major Jacoby Brissett Snub

5 days ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns looks on from the sidelines during the first quarter against the Washington Commanders at FedExField on January 01, 2023 in Landover, Maryland.

Browns Fan Shares Shocking Post-1999 Stat

6 days ago

Joe Thomas #73 of the Cleveland Browns looks on from the sidelines durning the game against the Green Bay Packers at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 10, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Joe Thomas Reminds Fans Of Hilarious Josh Johnson Tale

6 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns reacts in the fourth quarter of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Browns Fans Faced A Weird Dilemma Over The Weekend

6 days ago

Mya Tomoto stands with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after announcing Greg Newsome II as the 26th pick by the Cleveland Browns during round one of the 2021 NFL Draft at the Great Lakes Science Center on April 29, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Analyst Sums Up All The 2023 Draft Picks

6 days ago

NFL logo with footballs

2 Free Agent CB's That Should Interest The Browns

1 week ago

General manager Andrew Berry of the Cleveland Browns looks on before the Browns take on the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Fans Note An Andrew Berry Anniversary

1 week ago

PFF Reveals Browns' Biggest Need This Offseason

No more pages to load