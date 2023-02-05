Browns Nation

PFF Reveals Browns’ Biggest Need This Offseason

By

The Cleveland Browns take the field before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

Going into the offseason, many fans of the Cleveland Browns feel the team needs at least one upgrade on defense, such as at cornerback or linebacker.

But according to Pro Football Focus, the team’s biggest need is on the other side of the football in the interior defensive line.

For the last couple of years, the Browns have had one of the better offensive lines in the NFL behind players such as left guard Joel Bitonio and right tackle Jack Conklin.

But one of the team’s biggest disappointments has been left tackle Jedrick Wills Jr.

He did very well during his college career, spending three seasons at the University of Alabama and garnering individual honors such as being named to multiple All-America teams and winning the Southeastern Conference (SEC) Offensive Lineman of the Week award as a sophomore.

Wills was the 10th pick in the 2020 NFL Draft by the Browns, but he hasn’t quite lived up to his potential.

Although at times he has shown his potential, he has been inconsistent, missing assignments and being called for too many penalties.

A look at his weekly grades this season shows how he has been all over the place as far as his performance.

Upgrading at the tackle position won’t necessarily be easy, as the Browns don’t have unlimited resources they can use to better their roster.

They gave up quite a bit of capital to acquire quarterback Deshaun Watson and wide receiver Amari Cooper last offseason, so perhaps they should look to the draft to find a true replacement they can groom over the next couple of years.

