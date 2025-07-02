Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Wednesday, July 2, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / 3 Browns Players Predicted To Play In New Stadium

3 Browns Players Predicted To Play In New Stadium

Yagya Bhargava
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

3 Browns Players Predicted To Play In New Stadium
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

With $600 million in public funding secured, the Cleveland Browns’ stadium vision is becoming a reality.

A dome is about to rise, with plans to open by the 2029 NFL season.

This move isn’t just about a new location, it signals a bold chapter for the franchise.

While construction will take time, conversations about the future in the stadium have already begun.

During a recent segment on 92.3 The Fan, Ken Carman and Anthony Lima named three current Browns they believe could play in the new home.

Lima quickly mentioned Cleveland’s top selection in the 2025 NFL Draft.

“I gave one name immediately. I said Mason Graham. He was my guarantee because of the position he plays (defensive tackle), because he’s a rookie. I feel like he will hold up for a long time,” Lima said.

Carman turned his attention to the offensive line, mentioning a young tackle entering a crucial season.

“Off the top of my head, Dawand Jones. Five years away. This year’s a big one. I’m going to say Dawand Jones because I love Dawand Jones,” Carman said.

The conversation then shifted to a quarterback prospect who has generated considerable discussion.

“There’s been an obvious name that nobody has said: Shedeur Sanders. If none of us even thought Shedeur Sanders, is that pretty telling about how we feel about Shedeur Sanders?” Lima said.

For Browns fans, imagining these rising stars growing into household names, and then taking the field in a climate-controlled dome, is incredibly exciting.

That new stadium isn’t simply a venue, it’s the foundation of the next era.

If Graham, Jones and Sanders are still around when it opens, it will confirm the Browns’ investment in them and their futures.

NEXT:  Deshaun Watson Is Reportedly Mentoring Young Browns QB
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Yagya Bhargava
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Yagya Bhargava
Contributor at Browns Nation
Yagya is a passionate sports writer for The Cold Wire, specializing in the NFL, NBA, and college football. With over 2 years [...]

Browns Nation