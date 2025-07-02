3 Browns Players Predicted To Play In New Stadium

With $600 million in public funding secured, the Cleveland Browns’ stadium vision is becoming a reality.

A dome is about to rise, with plans to open by the 2029 NFL season.

This move isn’t just about a new location, it signals a bold chapter for the franchise.

While construction will take time, conversations about the future in the stadium have already begun.

During a recent segment on 92.3 The Fan, Ken Carman and Anthony Lima named three current Browns they believe could play in the new home.

Lima quickly mentioned Cleveland’s top selection in the 2025 NFL Draft.

“I gave one name immediately. I said Mason Graham. He was my guarantee because of the position he plays (defensive tackle), because he’s a rookie. I feel like he will hold up for a long time,” Lima said.

"There's been an obvious name that nobody has said…" ➡️ @KenCarman and @SportsBoyTony discuss which #Browns player(s) most likely to still be on the roster when the new stadium debuts in 2029 🏈⬇️ 🔊 Listen: https://t.co/CjTTbMIJWy pic.twitter.com/JrVD7FlzEQ — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) July 1, 2025

Carman turned his attention to the offensive line, mentioning a young tackle entering a crucial season.

“Off the top of my head, Dawand Jones. Five years away. This year’s a big one. I’m going to say Dawand Jones because I love Dawand Jones,” Carman said.

The conversation then shifted to a quarterback prospect who has generated considerable discussion.

“There’s been an obvious name that nobody has said: Shedeur Sanders. If none of us even thought Shedeur Sanders, is that pretty telling about how we feel about Shedeur Sanders?” Lima said.

For Browns fans, imagining these rising stars growing into household names, and then taking the field in a climate-controlled dome, is incredibly exciting.

That new stadium isn’t simply a venue, it’s the foundation of the next era.

If Graham, Jones and Sanders are still around when it opens, it will confirm the Browns’ investment in them and their futures.

