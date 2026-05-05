Insider Hints At Big Change Todd Monken Will Make In Training Camp

If the Cleveland Browns were hoping for a relaxing, laid-back offseason, they may need to think again. Their new head coach, Todd Monken, knows that he has his work cut out for him, and it sounds like he will be demanding a lot from his players in the weeks and months ahead.

Calling into 92.3 The Fan, Mary Kay Cabot gave an inside look at what she’s hearing about Monken and what she expects from him and the Browns during training camp.

According to her, Monken is going to “push” his players and give them a camp that feels a lot like playing during the regular season.

“It looks to me like there will be more situational football, more 11-on-11s. I think [Todd Monken will] run a tougher camp. If it’s up to him, I think we’ll see fewer guys taking days of rest. I just think that he’s going to push these guys a little bit more in the offseason,” Cabot said.

"It looks to be like there will be more situational football, more 11-on-11s. I think he'll run a tougher camp. If it's up to him, I think we'll see fewer guys taking days of rest. I just think that he's going to push these guys a little bit more in the offseason." ➡️… pic.twitter.com/43z7Fj97Ij — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) May 5, 2026

For many Browns fans, this is exactly what they want to hear. After the trouble Cleveland experienced in 2025, a lot of followers are demanding that they take the offseason very seriously.

A tougher camp could lead to the team being battle-tested and ready to go at the start of the season. But it could do a lot more than that, too. A demanding training camp would establish Monken’s role as a leader and could bring him more respect from his players. On top of that, most reports state that training camp will be when the Browns decide who will be their starting quarterback in the new year.

Obviously, this year’s training camp is going to be monumental for the Browns, and a lot is riding on it. Monken is a first-time coach, and he has much to prove. It may not be easy for the players, but perhaps it shouldn’t be.

Their new head coach was hired with a big job: get this team back on track.

That won’t happen overnight, and it won’t happen unless everyone commits to hard and consistent work, starting now.

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