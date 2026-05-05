Insider Believes Key Browns Player Has Been Overlooked

Coming off another successful NFL Draft, it’s easy for fans of the Cleveland Browns to forget about returning players who are already here. It’s human nature to be intrigued by the possibilities of something new while putting aside the potential value of the existing roster.

However, both components will have to produce together in order for the Browns to have a successful season. Improvement from within will be just as important as additions from the outside.

Insider Zac Jackson of The Athletic believes one key Browns player has been overlooked, even though second-year running back Quinshon Judkins “is unquestionably one of the team’s most important players.”

“The large-scale offensive rebuild is fascinating even outside of the quarterback questions. There’s some level of uncertainty with Myles Garrett — and, to a lesser extent, all of the team’s higher-priced older players. The Browns have a win-now defense and a bunch of maybes on the offensive side. If the 2026 Browns are going to score points, Judkins can’t be a maybe. He has to be a hit. And though he’s rehabbing from fibula and ankle injuries that ended his rookie season prematurely, he’s on pace for a full return by training camp. If the Browns are going to take a leap, Judkins is unquestionably one of the team’s most important players,” Jackson wrote.

It is noteworthy that the Browns used eight of their 10 picks in the 2026 NFL Draft on offensive players, yet none of them was a running back. That’s despite the fact that valuable reserve and sometime starter Jerome Ford left this offseason to sign with the Washington Commanders as a free agent.

That could be a strong indication that the Browns believe Judkins will be fully healthy and ready to go after suffering that season-ending leg injury last December. Otherwise, Cleveland could be left scrambling, with only fellow second-year running back Dylan Sampson as a logical replacement.

A second-round pick from the 2025 NFL Draft, Judkins had an impressive rookie season, even though he missed training camp while dealing with a legal matter that also delayed his contract negotiations. He gained at least 82 yards rushing in four of his first six games, with five touchdowns in that span.

He was on his way toward a 1,000-yard campaign before a late-season slump and his Week 16 injury. Judkins finished with 827 yards on 230 carries, playing in 14 games.

The 22-year-old could become the focal point of the Browns’ offense this season. Head coach Todd Monken is bringing with him a run-oriented system that led the NFL during his three seasons as offensive coordinator of the Baltimore Ravens.

If successful, Judkins could take a great deal of pressure off of the quarterback, either Deshaun Watson or Shedeur Sanders.

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