Bernie Kosar Shares Encouraging Health Update

Only a few days ago, Cleveland Browns fans were once again worried about the health of NFL icon Bernie Kosar. Now, it seems like the retired quarterback is feeling much better.

Kosar hopped on social media to send a special message to his fans. Smiling and with good energy, Kosar shared his gratefulness with his many followers.

He also posted some videos of his young granddaughter playing with him.

“So grateful to be feeling better and spending time with my granddaughter after a few days in the hospital! To a happy winning healthy day! UMATTER,” Kosar said.

So grateful to be feeling better and spending time with my granddaughter after a few days in the hospital! To a happy winning healthy day! UMATTER! 🙌 #umatter pic.twitter.com/huSaADWuQx — Bernie Kosar (@BernieKosarQB) May 5, 2026

Earlier this week, Kosar was on the very same social media account with an alarming health update. He posted a video from inside the hospital, saying that he was getting another medical procedure done.

Kosar didn’t reveal the specifics of the procedure, but the fact that he’s on his feet, outside, and with his family, just a few days later, is a very promising sign.

All of this comes several months after Kosar experienced a very troubling stretch of health problems. In November, the former quarterback underwent liver transplant surgery, a process that proved to be complicated.

At the time, Kosar was in and out of the hospital, especially after his body experienced rejection of the transplanted liver.

Kosar seemed to be on the right path and was even a part of the Browns’ groundbreaking event for their new stadium last week. This was an optimistic sign from Kosar, and also a reminder of just how much he means to the team.

Now that Kosar appears to be on the mend, fans are hoping to see more of him in the season ahead. Not only will they want him on hand when the new arena opens in 2029, but they also want to see him and hear his take on the team as it ideally improves between now and then.

Kosar has never been shy about sharing how he’s doing, so people can expect more information from his social media account soon. Hopefully, the news continues to be favorable.

NEXT:

Insider Believes Key Browns Player Has Been Overlooked