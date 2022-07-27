3 Browns Players Who Could Rise Up The Depth Chart In Camp

Today marks the first day of the Cleveland Browns training camp.

And with the start of the camp comes more and more speculation on what the team will look like this fall.

Some players will be fighting to keep the roles they played last season.

Other players will be fighting to elevate their roles and earn more playing time this season.

Here are 3 browns players who could rise up the depth chart this training camp:

1. S Grant Delpit

After being drafted In 2020, Grant Delpit was unfortunately sidelined during his rookie year with an Achilles tear.

After his recovery and entering his sophomore year, he took slow strides, often playing snaps behind Ronnie Harrison and taking his time getting comfortable in the defense.

Now entering his sophomore year, it’s time for Delpit to step up.

Who is one player on the #Browns you would put your money on to break-out? Mine is Grant Delpit. — The Browns Room (@BrownsRoom) July 19, 2022

Even with the team surprisingly re-signing Harrison, there are expectations that this year will finally be the year Delpit makes a bigger impact on the team.

We have re-signed S Ronnie Harrison Jr. — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) April 12, 2022

He has had flashes of greatness and was highly touted coming out of LSU.

But he has yet to put it all together.

If he can stay healthy and consistent this training camp, he should find himself playing many more snaps this season.

2. LB Jacob Phillips

Just like Delpit, Jacob Phillips played at LSU, he was drafted by the Browns in 2020 and has had a career hindered by injuries.

While he was relatively healthy his rookie year, he was kept off the field the majority of his sophomore year due to a bicep tear.

Though he was healthy by December of that season, he made little impact with his time on the field.

Now that he is healthy and has two years of playing in the NFL under his belt, the Browns are ready for Phillips to step into a more prominent role.

Another #Browns player I’m excited to see take the next step: 3rd year vet LB Jacob Phillips When healthy he is a sure-tackler with speed to chase down runs out to the perimeter Missed tackle %

2020: 3.8%

2021: 10.5% pic.twitter.com/8fSXCuCkEm — Mac🦬 (@tha_buffalo) June 15, 2022

Especially considering the lack of depth the Browns have at the linebacker positions.

His biggest competition for snaps will be with Anthony Walker, he is entering his second season with the Browns.

As long as Phillips can stay healthy through training camp, there should be plenty of opportunities for to prove he is ready for more snaps.

3. CB A.J. Green

For an undrafted free agent, A.J. Green has had an impressive career so far.

The young CB started out playing on the Browns’ practice squad in 2020.

#Browns have elevated rookie cornerback AJ Green from the practice squad to the active roster for Sunday’s game vs #WashingtonFootball pic.twitter.com/ytsyyv59sR — The Dawgland (@TheDawgLand) September 26, 2020

Through his hard work and consistent play, he has slowly moved up the team’s depth chart, often playing behind Greg Newsome and Denzel Ward.

He even got the chance to start last year with injuries to other players.

At the rate Green has earned playing time, he should be due for another rise up the depth chart this season.

The only obstacles stopping him from earning a bigger role are his own teammates in Greedy Williams and Martin Emerson Jr.

Greedy is a former second-round pick the team has been waiting on to breakout.

However, he has injury issues and has a hard time staying on the field.

Emerson is a rookie drafted in the third round of this year’s draft.

He does bring size and athleticism to the CB room, but the team will likely have him sit back and watch more so than play any meaningful snaps this year.

If Green continues to stay healthy and continues to improve his play, he should continue to see more snaps.