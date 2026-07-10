Browns Insider Reveals A Hidden Upside To Myles Garrett Trade

The conversation surrounding the Myles Garrett trade has centered almost entirely on the statistical void his departure creates, and for good reason given that he set the single-season sack record just a year ago. But Mary Kay Cabot recently offered a perspective that most of the national coverage has overlooked entirely.

Cabot laid out the hidden benefits of the Garrett trade, saying that Verse’s leadership may become a unifier for the defense, unlike the environment with Garrett.

“What the Browns give up in sacks with Verse, he had 7.5 last year to Garrett’s 23.0, they may gain in passion, enthusiasm and team building. And when the Browns spread the wealth, everybody wins. He will also likely bring more elite team leadership than Garrett did, and be more of a unifier on the defense. He might not produce half the sacks Garrett did last season, but Verse is shaping up to be a superhero in his own right,” Cabot said.

Garrett’s 23 sacks last season represented one of the most historically dominant individual pass rush performances the league has ever seen. Anyone expecting Verse to match Garrett’s output immediately is setting expectations that are not realistic.

But the larger point is that Verse may have a much larger impact on the defense as a whole in terms of holding his teammates accountable. Spreading the wealth, as Cabot describes it, can produce a more cohesive and resilient defensive identity even if it means the stat line of any single player looks less dominant on paper.

Building a defense where multiple players are invested in holding each other to a standard rather than deferring to one singular star creates a culture that can sustain itself through adversity in ways that top-heavy rosters sometimes cannot.

Verse arriving as a unifier rather than a singular focal point does not make the sack differential disappear. But it reframes the trade as something potentially more valuable to this organization than a simple talent swap at one position.

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