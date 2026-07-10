Insider Reveals Where Deshaun Watson Holds Key Edge In QB Battle

The quarterback saga in Cleveland is likely something that is going to continue until the end of the preseason. Everyone seems to have a different take on the situation, but ultimately, the Browns are going to let their play in training camp and the preseason do the talking. Both players have different skill sets that make them appealing options as the starting quarterbacks.

Insider Mary Kay Cabot recently explained why she believes Deshaun Watson holds the edge in this competition.

“Now, the areas where Deshaun has the edge are in mobility, processing, and quicker decision-making. Although Shedeur has significantly closed the gap in the decision-making space. Shedeur has the edge in a couple of things, but the number one of those things is his accuracy. When he has time to throw, he can fit it into a tight window and put it right on the money. When you’re talking about athleticism, Deshaun Watson is the superior athlete from an athleticism standpoint,” Cabot said.

The Watson contract has been a disaster for the Browns, but that’s really not due to his ability on the field. Both injuries and off-the-field problems have made this contract a headache for the Browns organization. Before joining the Browns, Watson was one of the best quarterbacks in the league and threw for over 4,800 passing yards during his final season with the Houston Texans.

Cabot is right in saying that Watson is better as far as processing and decision-making under center. He is the superior athlete between the two quarterbacks, but the injuries have taken a toll on Watson’s body. The 30-year-old had shoulder surgery on his throwing arm and tore his Achilles, so it’s unclear what exactly is still left in the tank.

It’s fair to say that Sanders is still a raw prospect who needs to improve before becoming a full-time starter. One thing he does better than Watson is fit the ball into tight windows. Sanders is a more accurate passer, but isn’t quite the same athlete as Watson.

Barring any injuries, Watson is likely to begin the season as the starter with Sanders being the No. 2 option. Watson is owed a ton of money, so the Browns might as well see what is left in the tank.

Sanders can learn behind him before likely taking over as the starter mid-season.

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