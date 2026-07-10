Shedeur Sanders Draws Buzz With Latest Workout Video

With more than two weeks still to go before veterans are required to report to Cleveland Browns training camp, the team’s quarterback competition is currently in a phase of dueling workout videos. While these social media posts are encouraging in that they demonstrate Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders are taking their battle for the starting job seriously, they likely will have little to no effect on who will actually get the job.

After the final minicamp ended last month, Watson drew notice for remaining in Berea and working out at the team’s facility. The workouts showed that the veteran looked to be fully healthy and was taking steps to ensure that remains the case.

Sanders’ videos were not as strenuous, but they made sure he remained part of the discussion. However, his latest may draw more jokes than praise.

Sanders is drawing buzz with his latest workout video, which shows him delivering the ball with his eyes closed.

“Shedeur throwing with his eyes closed,” ESPN Cleveland posted.

Shedeur throwing with his eyes closed 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/dggSXEfxxL — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) July 10, 2026

Those looking for an easy laugh might say that Sanders looks like he’s always throwing with his eyes closed. That’s what can happen when a rookie throws 10 interceptions over seven starts and posts one of the worst QBR numbers in recent history.

Fortunately, Sanders has been praised for making significant improvements during minicamps and OTAs, so much so that he has extended the QB competition into training camp. Watson had the early lead, but head coach Todd Monken wants to see more from each of them before making a final decision.

Watson was recently shown building chemistry with rookie wide receiver KC Concepcion and had plans to hold a passing camp for teammates in Florida. Sanders was expected to attend those sessions as well, which will undoubtedly produce a new collection of videos to analyze heading toward camp.

Each of the quarterbacks will be looking for any edge they can create in their effort to be Cleveland’s starter against the Jacksonville Jaguars for Week 1 of the 2026 campaign.

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Browns Coach Sends A Clear Message To WR Room