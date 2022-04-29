3 Day 2 Prospects That Should Interest The Browns

Day one of the draft is in the books.

For the first time since 2019, the Cleveland Browns did not have a selection in the first round.

The team’s first pick this year is at 44, an earlier pick in the 2nd-round.

While it might be disappointing that the team doesn’t have the chance to work with a 1st-round prospect this year, it is a relief to know the Browns often pick quite well in the 2nd round.

Nick Chubb, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Greedy Williams and Grant Delpit were all 2nd-round picks, and have all proven to become valuable assets to the team.

With that in mind, Browns fans can rest assured Andrew Berry will likely find another great addition.

Here are three potential players who could have their names called by Cleveland.

WR George Pickens, Georgia

With how deep the wide receiver class is in this year’s draft, the Browns don’t need to be in a hurry to grab a wideout.

But if Georgia’s George Pickens is available, it should be a no-brainer.

Pickens is arguably a top-five wide receiver out of this year’s draft.

Put some respect on George Pickens pic.twitter.com/U60XzDSrzl — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) April 20, 2022

The only reason he fell out of the first round is because of injuries.

He was only able to play 12 games in his past two years.

However, he made the most of his time when he was on the field, compiling 14 touchdowns and 1,347 yards in his 26 total games at Georgia.

After Pickens, there are still plenty of talented wide receivers… that have a much better value for the 3rd round.

Browns would be wise to look elsewhere if the Georgia receiver is off the board.

DT Travis Jones, UCONN

Some of the Browns’ biggest needs are on the defensive line.

And that’s especially if Jadaveon Clowney chooses not to re-sign with the team.

Another smart pick at 44 is the University of Connecticut’s defensive tackle, Travis Jones.

Jones is a hulking run stopper at 326 lbs.

He was one of the few bright spots on Connecticut’s defense last year and specializes in clogging up running lanes and gaps.

The only big criticism is that he isn’t a great pass rusher and would need to improve on that skill set.

However, he would have one of the best to learn from in Myles Garrett.

DT Perrion Winfrey, Oklahoma

Another defensive tackle the Browns should consider is Oklahoma’s, Perrion Winfrey.

In an ESPN+ round 2 mock draft, analyst Steve Muench has the #Browns selecting DT Perrion Winfrey with pick 44. pic.twitter.com/YacpLJTpqV — MoreForYouCleveland (@MoreForYou_CLE) April 29, 2022

Winfrey has been an interesting prospect as he’s moved up and down mock drafts.

Now that some of the dust has settled, it seems a bit clearer he is an early day-2 pick.

While his stats aren’t the most impressive (17 tackles for a loss and 6 sacks), draft analysts believe he is a lot better than how he reads on paper.

He was the MVP of this year’s Senior Bowl, and he is a bigger prospect, coming in at 6-foot-4, 303 lbs.

His measurables point to a lot of potential.

Winfrey might be a bit more of a risk than a pick like Travis Jones, but his ceiling could make him another great 2nd-round pick by the Browns.