Andrew Berry Revealed What Really Pushed Browns To Make Myles Garrett Trade

On June 1st, the trajectory for the Cleveland Browns’ immediate future changed when general manager Andrew Berry traded Myles Garrett to the Los Angeles Rams for Jared Verse and three draft picks. Less than a week later, football fans around the world are still trying to come to grips with the deal and get a better idea of what it means for both parties.

As soon as the bombshell trade was announced, fans were dying to know more, and details have trickled out over the course of the week. Berry hasn’t minced his words and has shared plenty of insight into his line of thinking.

During a recent appearance on the Browns Podcast Network, Berry opened up again about the trade. He reiterated that the Rams were persistent in their pursuit of Garrett and he stood firm on his stance that Jared Verse needed to be part of the return package.

“They were very aggressive, which is their M.O. It’s certainly a credit to them, because they really forced the issue and forced us to reexamine our approach. It got to a point where we thought it would be irresponsible not to do the deal,” said Berry.

There were other rumors that the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles were in the mix to acquire Garrett as well, but recent reports threw some water on those rumors and clarified that the Rams were the only legitimate contender. LA is obviously all in on winning another Super Bowl, and Garrett fits their timeline better than he fits Cleveland’s.

Berry had been adamant over the past year that he wasn’t interested in moving Garrett and he took the right approach in waiting for another team to blow him away with an offer. There is also the possibility that the Browns sold high, as Garrett is hitting his 30s and just broke the single-season sack record with a long-term contract extension already signed.

This was the kind of trade that many GMs would be scared to make at risk of getting fired, but it’s tough to have any gripes about the haul Berry got in return. Player-for-player trades are rare in general, so getting Verse and a first-round pick in a loaded 2027 draft could age incredibly well and give Berry even more job stability.

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